Get ready to get your hands on the newest iPhone lineup. Apple has launched its iPhone 16 series, following “It’s Glowtime” event earlier this month, to its customer base. The series includes four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As of September 20, the entire lineup is now available for purchase in India, with eager customers lining up at Apple stores across major cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

The iPhone 16 series began accepting pre-orders on September 13, and the first units for those who pre-booked are set to be delivered starting today. Apple’s annual iPhone launches have always drawn attention from tech enthusiasts, but the iPhone 16 series, in particular, seems to have generated considerable excitement, as seen from the long lines outside Apple stores in major cities. In both Delhi’s Apple Saket store and Mumbai’s Apple BKC store, customers were seen queuing up as early as the night before the official sale day, hoping to get their hands on the latest models.

One of the standout changes in the iPhone 16 series is its refreshed design. The new models feature a color-infused glass back, offering a more vibrant and premium aesthetic compared to previous generations. This design is not just for looks but is also highly functional, being more resistant to fingerprints, a complaint often cited by users of earlier iPhones. The iPhone 16 models come in a variety of colors, adding a touch of personalization for buyers.

In terms of display, Apple has retained the 6.1-inch screen for the iPhone 16 and the 6.7-inch display for the iPhone 16 Plus, providing the same size options as last year’s models. The series also continues to offer the much-lauded Dynamic Island feature, first introduced with the iPhone 15, which integrates interactive notifications and controls seamlessly into the display.

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 series is powered by Apple’s A18 Bionic chip. Built on Apple’s second-generation 3nm architecture, the A18 is a powerhouse, designed to deliver up to 30% better performance than its predecessor, the A17 chip. This performance boost is especially noticeable in high-demand applications like gaming, photo and video editing, and multitasking. The iPhone 16 models also introduce “Apple Intelligence,” the company’s newest offering in the AI arena.

Apple has always prioritized camera innovation, and the iPhone 16 series continues this trend with significant upgrades to its photography capabilities. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature a 48MP main camera, a leap forward in resolution and detail. The camera system also includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and the new camera offers better performance in low-light conditions.

For users in India, the iPhone 16 series starts at ₹79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The Plus and Pro versions see price hikes as the storage options increase, with the top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at ₹1,44,900. These prices are comparable to previous generations, but Apple is also offering trade-in programs, allowing customers to exchange older iPhones or Android devices for credit towards a new purchase. Trade-in values can reach up to ₹67,500, depending on the model and condition of the old device. Furthermore, HDFC Bank is offering cashback options of up to ₹6,000 on select models, making the iPhone 16 series more affordable for those who use HDFC credit cards or EMI options. The iPhones are also available through online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma, in addition to Apple’s own website and retail stores.