Samsung is back with a new flagship series launch at its annual ‘Unpacked’ event. Expectedly loaded with AI all the way, Samsung has expanded its Galaxy smartphone lineup with the Galaxy S25 series launch at Samsung Unpacked 2025 on January 22. This new series consists of the usual three smartphones – Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the lowest price starting at a competitive $800.

As per the trend, the company loaded this new series with several AI features. These Galaxy S25 models feature more advanced on-device artificial intelligence (AI) with multimodal capabilities and personalized assistance functions. Interestingly, all three models of the latest Galaxy S25 series are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset. This is a customized version of the chipset that Qualcomm and Samsung co-developed.

With an AI-friendly user interface, the Galaxy S25 series runs on One UI 7. Additionally, these phones come with Galaxy AI agents, which help the devices interpret text, speech, images, and videos for a more natural user experience. Users can complete tasks like finding photos or adjusting font sizes using voice commands. The series also offers live translation and interpretation in 20 languages, along with new call transcription and summarization features.

Speaking of the display size, while the Galaxy S25 is packed with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, the Galaxy S25 Plus features a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ display. All three displays come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the front-facing camera setup, they are almost identical across all three Galaxy S25 models, featuring a 12MP sensor with an F2.2 aperture and an 80-degree field of view. On the rear camera side, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are equipped with a triple-camera setup, including a 12MP ultra-wide, a 50MP wide, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra takes things further with a more advanced four-camera array, adding a 200MP wide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

Meanwhile, the RAM and storage options vary across the Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 comes with 12GB of RAM and offers two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The Galaxy S25 Plus also features 12GB of RAM but with larger storage options of 256GB and 512GB. The Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 12GB of RAM and three storage options including 256GB, 512GB and an impressive 1TB.

Speaking of the battery setup, while the Galaxy S25 is packed with a 4,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S25 Plus features a 4,900mAh battery, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh battery. At last, talking about the price, Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra launched with a starting price of $800, $1,000, and $1,300, respectively.