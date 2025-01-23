At the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event, the company unveiled its latest flagship smartphone – Galaxy S25 Ultra under the S25 series. Along with usual AI features like Circle to Search, the S25 Ultra is integrated with some stand out AI features, at a system level. The phone is equipped with multimodal AI agents, an artificial intelligence system that can process and interact with information using multiple modes, such as visual, auditory, and textual.

With the multimodal AI agents, users can interact with the S25 Ultra’s Gallery in more intelligent and context-aware ways. Users can search for specific images in their Gallery using descriptive requests. For example, they can request, ‘Show me pictures from the beach,’ and the AI will understand and deliver relevant results based on context and content within the photos. Not only that but once an image is identified, the AI can suggest logical next steps based on the content of the image or the context of the interaction. For instance, if the image relates to a calendar event, it might suggest saving or linking it to that event.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also packed with ProScaler, an AI-powered image enhancement feature that sharpens images. The phone is also special in terms of gaming, as it features enhanced graphics through the Snapdragon Vulkan Engine and Ray Tracing capabilities, which improve visual quality and realism. The device is also capable of preventing overheating during intensive tasks, as it is equipped with a 40% larger vapor chamber, which helps dissipate heat more efficiently.

Speaking of hardware specifications, the S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset. This is a customized version of the chipset that Qualcomm and Samsung co-developed. The 3nm processor will help improve performance and reduce power consumption. The Galaxy S25 Ultra supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth v5.4.

On the software side, the S25 Ultra runs on One UI 7, which is based on Android 15, and features a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is 40% faster than previous models. This faster NPU boosts the device’s AI capabilities, making tasks like image recognition, language processing, and other AI-driven functions more efficient. In addition to this, users can easily activate Gemini by pressing and holding the side or power button. It has an IP68 rating, offering dust and water protection.

With a 5,000mAh battery, the phone comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, along with a 120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster, and adaptive color tone features. Coming to the camera sensors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a four-camera array at the back, including a 200MP wide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. However, the front-facing camera is a 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an 80-degree field of view.

The device is capable of recording 10-bit HDR videos by default. In the S25 Ultra, there is a new Galaxy Log mode for better color grading accuracy. Its new Virtual Aperture feature under Expert RAW mode allows users to control depth-of-field effects. Users can also create personal avatars using Portrait Studio’s AI tech. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in multiple colors, including Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver.

Talking about the prices of various storage models of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the base model (12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage) comes at $1,299. Meanwhile, the 512GB storage variant costs $1,419, and the 1TB storage variant is launched with a price tag of $1,659. The smartphone is now open for preorders in the US, and will officially launch on February 7.