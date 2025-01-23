Bangalore-based Industrial automation upstart Ati Motors, has now secured a total of $20 million in its latest round of funding. The Series B round was led by Walden Catalyst Ventures and NGP Capital, and included the participation of the firm’s existing investors, including True Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners, Athera Venture Partners, and Blume Ventures.

The newest infusion of capital brings Ati Motors’ total funding to over $37 million (to date).

The eight-year-old startup plans to deploy the proceeds from the funding round towards funding its expansion into global markets. Funds will also be deployed towards accelerating the development of its autonomous robotics tech. Currently, the homegrown firm aims to increase the deployment of its robots and scale its operations in North America and the Asia-Pacific region by leveraging the need for industrial automation in these markets. It already has a presence in Mexico, US, India, and South-East Asia.

The newest funding round comes more than a year after Ati Motors has last secured funds – back in 2023, the firm secured $10.85 million in its Series A funding round, led by True Ventures.

“With the growing robot fleet, we are focused on improving their management and orchestration on the software side. Recently, one of the major European truck manufacturers adopted our fleet management software to oversee all robots in its factory. We are now capable of managing multi-vendor robots in our software workflows,” Saurabh Chandra, founder and CEO of the firm, commented on the development.

“Our robots were originally designed to operate in rugged Indian conditions, and this foundation has helped them perform well globally. With this funding, we aim to expand into more markets, including the US and Mexico, and continue to develop next-generation AI models for industrial autonomy,” he added.

The eight-year-old firm, founded by Chandra, V Vinay, and Saad Nasser, currently produces autonomous robotic platforms for industries. Its flagship product is the Sherpa Tug, a robot that can tow factory trolleys, move loads of up to three tonnes, and function effectively both indoors and outdoors. The Sherpa Tug is waterproof and durable, having collectively covered over 500,000 kilometers in industrial environments to date.

In addition to this, the firm also offers a range of autonomous robots. This includes bin movers, pallet movers, and lifting platforms, which are designed to address specific industrial needs, ranging from transporting materials to handling heavy payloads. The robots also come with tech such as LIDAR, AI-powered navigation, and edge computing.

The firm has clocked aggressive growth in recent times, with its order book tripling in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The company currently serves over 40 customers, including 14 Fortune 500 companies, and the likes of Hyundai and Forvia.