LogicFlo AI, an AI startup optimizing regulatory and operational workflows for life sciences companies using artificial intelligence, has raised $2.7 million in seed funding. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from other investors focused on AI and healthcare technologies. With the latest funding, the company plans to grow its engineering and customer-facing teams, expand its library of AI agents, and scale existing deployments.

LogicFlo develops AI-powered agents designed to take over routine but critical work like medical writing, safety reporting, regulatory submissions, and quality assurance. These agents are meant not only to support human teams but to independently execute tasks, verify outputs, and alert when issues require expert intervention.

The company claims that its early pilot results have shown significant improvements in efficiency. According to the firm, tasks like the creation of regulatory documents (which previously took weeks) can now be completed in minutes using its AI agents. It also reports that medical information requests, which traditionally required over a week to process, have been reduced to a turnaround time of just 48 hours.

The company, founded by Udith Vaidyanathan and Arun Ramakrishnan, is already working with a Fortune 500 customer and expects to onboard additional enterprise clients by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the latest funding will also allow the startup to improve its product more quickly and deepen integrations with widely used life sciences systems like Veeva and IQVIA.

“For the first time, AI agents are capable enough to drive meaningful productivity gains in regulated scientific work, not just possible, but inevitable. While the rest of the world is focused on automation, instead of people, we are building automation for people. LogicFlo AI puts experts firmly at the center. The goal is to empower the brightest people in life sciences do what only they can do – drive medical science forward and help elevate the standard of care,” Udith Vaidyanatha (Co-founder and CEO of LogicFlo) said in his statement.

Despite its promising technology and early success with clients, the company is entering a space that is highly regulated and deeply cautious when it comes to adopting new tools. One of the major concerns for the company is whether regulators (like the FDA) and a large number of clients will trust AI agents in roles that usually require close human oversight. While LogicFlo AI claims its agents are auditable and SOP-compliant, the challenge could lie in convincing compliance teams, legal departments, and regulators. Meanwhile, the company also faces strong competition from platforms like Agilisium’s Agentic AI and Salesforce’s Agentforce, which already offer sophisticated, compliance-ready AI solutions customized for life sciences.