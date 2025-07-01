Apple is working on a more affordable MacBook model, aiming to catch up on its lost MacBook sales over the past few years. According to predictions from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this new device, expected to be more accessible in price, could enter mass production as early as late 2025 or early 2026. This move is in line with Apple’s goal to return MacBook shipments to approximately 25 million units in 2026, a volume last seen during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the estimated 20 million units expected for 2025.

The anticipated laptop is forecast to feature a 13-inch display and, notably, is expected to be powered by Apple’s A18 Pro processor. This chip, which first appeared in the iPhone 18 Pro series released last year, marks a departure from the M-series silicon typically found in Apple’s current Mac lineup. The potential integration of an iPhone-grade processor suggests a design focused on cost efficiency while still providing sufficient performance for a broad range of everyday tasks. Kuo suggests that this new, budget-friendly MacBook could contribute between 5 million and 7 million units to total MacBook shipments in 2026. The analyst also indicates that the device might be offered in multiple color options, including silver, blue, pink, and yellow.

Currently, the entry-level MacBook Air starts at $999 (approximately ₹99,900 in India). While Kuo did not specify the exact pricing for the new model, its “affordable” designation and the use of an A-series chip imply a fairly lower price point. This could enable Apple to target a segment of the laptop market currently dominated by various Windows-based machines, particularly appealing to students and users with lighter computing demands.

The A18 Pro, despite being a mobile processor, is energy-efficient, and comes with a decent performance. Benchmark comparisons suggest its single-core performance is close to that of the M4 chip found in recent Mac models, and its multi-core capabilities are roughly on par with the original M1 chip from 2020. For the majority of computing tasks that primarily rely on a single processor core, the A18 Pro chip is expected to deliver sufficient performance for the typical MacBook user. This choice of processor could allow for a fanless design and contribute to extended battery life. The main distinction between this new model and the current entry-level MacBook Air may ultimately come down to the processor and the price.

Beyond the MacBook lineup, Ming-Chi Kuo also provided insights into Apple’s broader hardware development strategy, particularly when it comes to head-mounted devices. According to Kuo, Apple is actively working on at least seven such devices, with several of them slated for launch in 2027. Among these upcoming wearables, a pair of smart glasses, similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban collaboration, is another key project by the Cupertino-headquartered tech titan. One of them is an updated version of the Vision Pro. This refreshed model, featuring an M5 processor, is slated to commence mass production in the third quarter of the current year. This update mostly focuses on a chip upgrade from the current M2, with other specifications remaining consistent. Expected shipments for this iteration are modest, projected between 150,000 and 200,000 units through the end of the year.