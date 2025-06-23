Elon Musk-owned X (formerly known as Twitter) is reportedly moving closer to launching a physical debit card as part of its growing financial services branch, X Money. Latest discoveries from the mobile app’s code suggest that the company is preparing to offer both virtual and physical payment cards, reports TechCrunch (citing findings from AppSensa).

The code snippets discovered in the X app reveal options for users to manage a real debit card directly within the platform. These include tools to activate the card, monitor shipping, set or change a PIN, lock or cancel the card, and even personalize the physical design (possibly including a user’s X handle on the card itself). The system appears to allow for separate management of physical and virtual cards, giving users the ability to suspend one without affecting the other.

Additionally, analysis points to potential card partnerships with major financial networks, including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Notably, Visa’s involvement was confirmed earlier this year through a partnership with X for peer-to-peer transfers via Visa Direct. But now the newly surfaced code indicates that the company may be expanding support to other major card issuers as well.

There is no official release date yet, but the features found in the app code show that the physical card is being actively developed and could launch in the next few months. Meanwhile, the digital wallet will also reportedly support advanced features like cashback rewards and deferred debit, functions often associated with more mature fintech products like Apple Card or Revolut.

The social media company has been working for several months to meet the legal requirements needed to launch its financial services. Since the end of 2024, the company has been securing money transmitter licenses in 40 US states and Washington, D.C., which are needed to operate payment services across the country.

Earlier, the company’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, said that the new payment features will begin rolling out in the US later this year (2025), with plans to expand internationally in 2026. Some previous reports suggest that X Money will initially focus on creator payments, allowing content creators to receive earnings directly through the platform without needing third-party payment services.

These moves are not surprising, as Musk has been clear about his ambition to turn X into an all-in-one ‘everything app’ from the moment he acquired Twitter (now X) in October 2022. The super app plan for X includes social media, payments, shopping, video, messaging, and more.