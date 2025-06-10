At WWDC 2025, Apple officially introduced watchOS 26, the latest version of its operating system for Apple Watch. The naming culture borrows from iOS 26, wherein Apple is now naming its operating systems based on the year they are released in. The update includes a redesigned user interface, new fitness and health features powered by on-device intelligence, and expanded customization options. At the core of watchOS 26 is a visually rich and newly presented design language called ‘Liquid Glass’.

The updated interface in watchOS 26 brings a new look to the main areas of the system, including Control Center, Smart Stack widgets, and the Photos watch face. It uses translucent layers and subtle depth effects to help users focus on content while maintaining context. Notifications and in-app menus are visually separated from the background (appearing to float on the screen), creating a layered, modern look that makes them easier to read and interact.

Under this update, the tech titan has also launched a new feature called Workout Buddy, powered by its Apple Intelligence platform. This on-device tool provides real-time coaching during workouts, including voice prompts based on users’ pace, progress updates, and personalized guidance. It can also suggest music to match the intensity or mood of the exercise. The Workout Buddy feature is designed to make fitness tracking on Apple Watch more interactive and customized to users’ needs.

The company is also introducing third-party widgets for the Control Center for the first time. This allows users to add shortcuts and controls from non-Apple apps, making it easier to manage tasks like smart home devices or tracking hydration without leaving the watch face. Additionally, a new one-hand flick gesture lets users dismiss notifications or switch screens with a simple wrist movement.

At the same time, the Smart Stack feature (first introduced in watchOS 10) has been improved to offer suggestions based on users’ routines, location, and calendar events. Messaging has also been updated with better predictive text and auto-replies that adapt to how users communicate (all processed securely on the device, according to the company). Apple Watch now also supports Live Translation in Messages using Apple Intelligence, allowing incoming texts to be automatically translated into the user’s preferred language directly on the wrist.

“Live Translation will be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, with an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone,” the company said.

On the accessibility side, the Tim Cook-led company added two key features – first, ‘Live Captions’, which provides real-time transcription of speech, and second, ‘Live Listen’, which streams nearby sounds directly to AirPods or Beats headphones to help users hear better in noisy environments.

Meanwhile, in terms of availability, watchOS 26 is available now as a developer beta, with a public beta planned for July and the full release expected in September 2025 alongside new Apple Watch models. This update will no longer support Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, or the original SE. It will be compatible with Series 6 and newer models.