Vietnam’s government has reportedly directed telecommunications companies to block access to the messaging app Telegram, arguing that the platform failed to cooperate in curbing criminal activities conducted by its users. According to a report by Reuters, a government document authenticated by a Ministry of Technology official instructs telecom providers to implement measures to halt Telegram’s operations in the country and submit compliance reports by June 2.

The move comes after the Ministry of Public Security reported that 68% of Vietnam’s 9,600 Telegram channels and groups were linked to illegal acts like fraud, drug trafficking, and suspected terrorism. Critics argued that Telegram’s features, like large group chats, encrypted messages, and the ability to delete chat histories, have made it a haven for cybercriminals in Vietnam. Scams involving fraudulent recruitment, investment schemes, and property theft have increased on the platform. In some cases, criminals have created fake Telegram websites to steal user account data. As per the report, officials have accused Telegram of refusing to provide essential user data needed for criminal investigations.

However, the app was still accessible in Vietnam as of Friday, and Telegram has not yet issued any public statement regarding the potential ban. The action against Telegram is part of a broader effort by Vietnamese authorities to tighten regulations on over-the-top (OTT) telecommunications services, which include platforms like Zalo, Viber, and Telegram. A draft law presented by the Ministry of Information and Communications aims to impose stricter licensing conditions for services involving network infrastructure and to ensure user rights, service security, transparency, and accessibility.

Notably, Vietnam’s Communist government maintains strict control over online content and has previously pressured platforms like Facebook, Google, and TikTok to remove materials considered offensive or anti-state. This move comes shortly before French President Emmanuel Macron’s scheduled visit to Vietnam, amid increased scrutiny of Telegram’s global role in content moderation and user privacy.

Earlier in March 2025, authorities in Russia’s Dagestan and Chechnya regions blocked access to the Telegram messaging app, citing security concerns. Officials claimed that militants and hostile groups could use the app to coordinate attacks. For example, during the October 2023 anti-Israel riot at Makhachkala airport, Telegram was reportedly used to organize and incite violence.

Last year, in August 2024, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France over allegations that the platform enabled criminal activities like drug trafficking and child abuse content. After his release, Telegram updated its policies, allowing user data to be shared with authorities under legal requests.