Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is reportedly expanding the use of xAI’s AI chatbot, Grok, within US federal agencies without formal approval. According to a report by Reuters, DOGE is deploying a customized version of Grok to analyse government data, generate reports, and assist in decision-making processes.

Particularly, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is among the agencies where Grok’s use has been introduced without official authorization. The report suggests that despite the lack of clearance, DOGE staff allegedly encouraged DHS personnel to utilize the AI tool. If Grok processes sensitive or confidential government data, experts argue that this could breach security and privacy regulations, potentially providing Musk with unauthorized access to valuable federal information.

Some experts also express concern that DOGE’s deployment of Grok may grant Musk’s company, xAI, an unfair advantage in securing federal contracts, especially given his significant influence within the Trump administration. Even Musk’s dual role as a government adviser and CEO of companies like SpaceX and Neuralink could lead to conflicts of interest, particularly if his ventures benefit from the AI tool’s integration into government operations.

This latest controversy emerges as earlier reports suggested that DOGE is using artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor the communications of US federal employees for expressions of disloyalty toward President Donald Trump and his administration. DOGE is allegedly scanning internal communication platforms, like Microsoft Teams, at agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to detect sentiments critical of Trump or Musk.

DOGE was established with the primary goal of modernizing federal technology and software to enhance governmental efficiency and productivity. Under Musk’s direction, the agency has implemented substantial layoffs across various federal agencies. Last month, around 10,000 employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were terminated.

However, since its inception, DOGE has been continuously surrounded by controversies. For example, it gained unprecedented access to sensitive government databases, including the federal payment system managed by the Treasury Department. This access contains the personal data of millions of Americans and details of public contractors.

Earlier in April 2025, the White House issued a directive for federal agencies to maximize the use of ‘American AI.’ As part of this initiative, agencies are required to appoint Chief AI Officers to oversee AI integration and to develop comprehensive strategies for its implementation within six months. Recently, Microsoft said it will start hosting xAI’s Grok 3 models through Azure AI Foundry, making them easier to use in Microsoft systems. This move could officially allow DOGE to use Grok as one of its AI tools.