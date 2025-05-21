With this year’s Google I/O filled with AI announcements, Google has introduced an exciting new update for video editors. The search giant has launched AI-powered video creation tool called ‘Flow’. This platform is designed to simplify and democratize the filmmaking process by enabling users to generate high-quality, cinematic videos from simple text or image prompts.

Flow leverages Google’s latest advancements in artificial intelligence, integrating the capabilities of Veo 3 (an advanced video generation model) and Imagen 4 (an image creation model capable of rendering fine details). This combination allows Flow to produce eight-second video clips that can be seamlessly combined into cohesive narratives using built-in scene-building tools.

“Flow is the evolution of VideoFX, a Google Labs experiment that launched last year. By offering filmmakers early access to Flow, we were able to better understand how our technology could best support and integrate into their creative workflows — and we’ve woven their insights into Flow,” the company said in a blog post.

Flow is designed to support both seasoned professionals and beginners. The company claims that users can take full control of how each shot looks and feels using detailed camera controls that adjust motion, angles, and perspective. The built-in Scenebuilder tool allows for easy editing and expansion of existing clips, helping creators reveal more of a scene or transition smoothly into the next moment with consistent character continuity and motion.

And to keep projects organized, Flow also includes a straightforward asset management system where users can store and sort their prompts and creative elements. For inspiration, there is Flow TV, a curated hub showcasing a wide variety of AI-generated clips and channels built using Veo. Users can view the exact prompts and techniques behind each featured clip.

Additionally, the tool can add lifelike voices, sound effects, and smooth camera movements to the videos it creates. This helps users make high-quality animations. The platform’s interface allows users to input prompts, and Flow will generate corresponding video content complete with ambient sounds and dynamic visuals. Notably, at I/O 2025, the company announced a major update with the Veo 3 model. According to Google, Veo 3 can now generate sound effects, background noises, and even dialogue to go along with the videos it creates.

Currently, Flow is available in the United States for subscribers to Google’s AI Pro and AI Ultra plans, with varying levels of access and generation limits. The AI Ultra plan (priced at $249.99 per month) provides early access to Veo 3 and its native audio generation capabilities, among other advanced features.

However, Google’s Flow is not alone in the AI video creation domain. Several other big techs are aggressively competing in this space. For example, OpenAI’s Sora can generate highly realistic videos from text prompts and is available within ChatGPT for Plus and Pro users. At the same time, the social media powerhouse – Meta – is also advancing its offerings with tools like Make-A-Video and Movie Gen, targeting both casual creators and professional filmmakers. Additionally, Microsoft has incorporated AI video capabilities into its ecosystem through Copilot and Clipchamp, while Adobe provides text-to-video features via its Firefly model within Creative Cloud.