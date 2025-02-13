As the race to offer AI tools continues to intensify, software giant Adobe has introduced its latest artificial intelligence tool for creating AI-generated video clips. The San Jose, California-headquartered company has launched its text-to-video and image-to-video AI generator, called ‘Generate Video’ (Firefly Video Model), for public testing.

Notably, the tool is part of the Firefly web app, which has been re-designed to also include other AI-powered features like image generation and translation. Previously, it was available only to a limited group, but now anyone can try the tool online as it is in public beta.

By using this new Generate Video tool, users can easily generate footage using a text description. There is also an option to upload a reference image along with the text prompt to provide a starting point for the video. The tool offers several styles for video output, including simulated styles, camera angles, motion, and shooting distances.

Speaking of details, Adobe’s video generation service can create five-second clips at 1080p resolution. While this is shorter than OpenAI’s 20-second clip offering, Adobe argues that most video productions use individual clips averaging only three seconds, so the limitation may not be a big issue for many users.

This has to be noted that while Adobe’s video generation tool can generate new videos from scratch, the company also prominently highlights its capability to enhance and fix existing footage.

For example, filmmakers and video editors can input real production shots into the model and ask it to fix mistakes like bad lighting, missing details and more. They can also use the AI model to expand scenes if required. Seems like Adobe is positioning its latest AI tool as a practical editing and enhancement solution rather than just an AI-driven video creation platform.

Adobe has introduced AI credit subscription tiers, meaning users may need credits to generate content, depending on their subscription plan. Specifically, Adobe offers 20 clips (or 2,000 credits) per month for $9.99, under the Firefly Standard plan and 70 clips (or 7,000 credits) for $29.99, with the Firefly Pro plan. In comparison, OpenAI’s video generation service provides 50 videos for $20 at a lower resolution and a $200 plan that allows for longer and higher-resolution videos.

Adobe is also developing a ‘Premium’ pricing plan tailored for studios and high-volume video creators, but the exact pricing details will be announced later this year. Additionally, the company is working on a ‘4K video’ generation service as well. Adobe’s Firefly Video Model will primarily compete against OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo 2 models.

“Users can leverage Firefly-powered features in Adobe Creative Cloud, such as Generative Fill in Photoshop and Generative Remove in Lightroom, to edit photos making it easier to bring them to life with the video model,” the company said in a statement.