Netflix will begin live-streaming NASA events starting this summer (July 2025), bringing rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, and live footage from the International Space Station directly to its global audience. This new partnership allows Netflix to feature real-time content from NASA’s official streaming service, NASA+. The deal marks the first time the US space agency has partnered with a major streaming platform to distribute live coverage of its missions.

The content available on the OTT giant will focus strictly on live moments. The streaming platform will not carry NASA’s library of on-demand programs, including past documentaries, mission recaps, or educational series. That content will remain available only through NASA+ and the agency’s official website. Notably, NASA+ itself launched in 2023 as a modern, ad-free, and no-cost streaming service designed to centralize NASA’s video content in one place.

However, by teaming up with Netflix, the space agency hopes to reach a wider, more diverse audience, particularly younger viewers who may not typically follow space events through traditional outlets or government channels.

“Our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience. Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone,” Rebecca Sirmons (General Manager of NASA+) said.

For Netflix, the agreement adds to its growing investment in live content, following recent expansions into live sports, stand-up comedy specials, and event broadcasts. Even the streaming giant recently signed a deal with French broadcaster TF1, giving users in France access to live TV through the Netflix app for the first time. Starting in summer 2026, subscribers will be able to watch all five of TF1’s free-to-air channels, including TF1, TMC, and LCI.

This push into live content comes at a time when Netflix is facing increasing competition in the OTT space. Earlier in 2025, the firm raised subscription prices in several countries, including the US, France, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal. But this move sparked backlash and led to frustration among users (with reports of some even cancelling their subscriptions). Also, growth has slowed in the Asia-Pacific region, with just 1.1 million new subscribers added in the first quarter (a 20% drop compared to the previous year). Despite these setbacks, co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced in April 2025 that Netflix is aiming for a massive $1 trillion market valuation.