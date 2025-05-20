Apple has formally announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 9 to June 13, 2025. The event, once again held virtually and free for all developers, will center on advancements in Apple’s operating systems and a shift to broaden access to its AI models. The event’s keynote, scheduled for 10 AM PDT on June 9, is expected to reveal a string of updates and unveilings aimed at developers and consumers alike.

While the primary format remains digital, Apple will host over 1,000 developers and students for a limited in-person event at its Cupertino headquarters on June 9. This gathering, focused on networking and deeper technical engagement, also includes recognition for winners of the Swift Student Challenge. 50 participants will be provided with a three-day experience at Apple Park as well, providing access to hands-on sessions with Apple’s engineering teams.

One of the major announcements anticipated at WWDC 2025 is the introduction of a new software development kit that enables developers to build apps using Apple’s own AI models. So far, developers have had access only to select features like Writing Tools and Genmoji, which were powered by Apple Intelligence but offered no access to the core large language models (LLMs) that drive these experiences. By opening access to these models, Apple is addressing one of the longstanding concerns among developers – the inability to embed native AI functionalities without relying on third-party platforms such as OpenAI or Google. Going forward, they will be able to directly embed powerful AI features like text generation, summarization, and potentially image creation (from smaller models) directly into their apps.

Alongside AI developments, Apple is also set to unveil updates to its core operating systems. iOS 19 and macOS 16 are expected to feature major visual and functional changes, with interface elements being redesigned to mirror visionOS, the operating system used by the Vision Pro headset. These changes are likely to include revamped system icons, updated menus, and a more streamlined navigation model. This is internally codenamed “Solarium,” and other expected additions include a smarter battery management system powered by AI, improvements in notification prioritization, and a virtual wellness assistant, though the latter is reportedly delayed until next year.