Leveraging on heaps of consumer buying patterns and data that it is sitting on, quick commerce platform Zepto has now announced the launch of a new subscription-based analytics product, Zepto Atom. Set to be available starting May 16, the service is designed to offer brands operating on Zepto’s platform real-time access to a range of performance metrics, behavioural insights, and predictive analytics. The platform is being introduced as an independent platform with its own website and app interface, targeted specifically at brand partners.

Zepto is now positioning itself as a hybrid platform, offering logistics, commerce, and data-driven services under one umbrella. The Atom rollout follows a similar trend seen in other tech platforms such as Zomato, which has launched its own B2B tools like Nuggets to serve enterprise clients. Future updates are expected to include AI-generated customer personas and automated survey functions tailored to specific user cohorts.

“The Zepto Atom subscription is a top-up to the already existing Zepto Brand Portal (which gives brands listed on the Zepto platform basic day-to-day data on their performance on Zepto and is available for free). The value of the Zepto Atom subscription is the next level of insights brands can derive from this tool, most of which are not available on any e-commerce platform in India today,” Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of Zepto, said on LinkedIn. He added that the platform will enable brands to view in real time the local areas and postal codes where they currently operate on Zepto to gain data.

One of the new components of Zepto Atom is Zepto GPT, a natural language processing assistant developed in-house. This AI-based chatbot is integrated into the Atom platform and designed to interact with brand representatives to deliver strategic recommendations, actionable insights, and even customized data reports. The assistant leverages the company’s internal datasets — reportedly producing over 10 million data points daily — to support brands in identifying performance bottlenecks and emerging sales trends.

This would be a boon for brands, since those who usually rely on basic sales data provided by Zepto need no longer invest in external market research. They will also be able to hyper-localize their strategies, optimize product availability in high-demand areas, and tailor marketing efforts to specific micro-markets. Zepto Atom also offers what Zepto describes as “full-funnel visibility” into customer behaviour, allowing users to monitor every stage from initial product exposure to final purchase. Zepto claims this level of detail will enable brands to refine advertising campaigns, adjust inventory management, and localize pricing strategies based on actual consumption trends.

By charging brands a subscription fee for access to advanced analytics, Zepto is creating an additional income stream beyond delivery-based revenues. Although pricing details have not been disclosed, the company suggests that the service offers value at a more competitive cost compared to traditional market research providers. Palicha described the platform as a “serious attempt by our category and tech teams to build a disruptive new product in the consumer analytics industry in India,” and believes that it can contribute “tens of crores per quarter” to Zepto’s financials.

This will complement the company’s existing advertising revenue, which has already crossed ₹130 crore per month, and boost its ongoing push for profitability. The firm had clocked a strong growth to its revenue in FY24 (which rose to ₹4,454.52 crore, as compared to ₹2,025.70 crore in the previous fiscal year). While losses narrowed slightly (from ₹1,271.84 crore in FY23 to ₹1,248.64 crore in FY24) the company remains focused on hitting EBITDA positivity by the end of the current financial year.