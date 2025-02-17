Food delivery aggregator Zomato is venturing into the world of AI agents with the launch of ‘Nugget’, an AI-powered, no-code customer support platform aimed at helping businesses improve their customer service operations. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, introduced Nugget through a post on LinkedIn.

Nugget, which was originally developed as an internal tool, has now been made available to businesses worldwide at no extra cost after it has been successfully implemented within Zomato’s ecosystem. This marks a shift for the firm, which has primarily focused on food delivery and quick commerce (which cater directly to consumers).

Before its public launch, Nugget was developed and refined over a period of three years as an internal tool within Zomato, said Goyal. The AI-powered system has been used to manage over 15 million monthly customer interactions across Zomato’s core platforms, including its food delivery service, quick commerce platform Blinkit, and its business-to-business grocery supply service Hyperpure. Zomato has cited the platform’s success within its own ecosystem as a primary reason for making it available to external businesses. According to Goyal, 90% of companies that have tested Nugget have chosen to sign up. The platform is now being positioned as a scalable alternative to legacy customer support systems, which often rely on predefined workflows and require larger teams to operate effectively.

“Built over 3 years as an internal tool, Nugget now powers 15M+ support interactions/month for Zomato, Blinkit & Hyperpure. We’re now opening it up to businesses worldwide—90% of companies who’ve seen Nugget have signed up,” Goyal wrote in his post. “Nugget is the first product from Zomato Labs, our incubator for in-house innovations. More exciting launches coming soon!” Goyal added, revealing that it needs “zero code” for functioning.

Nugget aims to handle customer queries without the need for intervention by a developer team, reducing the need for human intervention in customer support interactions. According to Zomato, the AI platform can resolve up to 80% of queries independently, continuously learning and adapting over time to improve response accuracy. Businesses using Nugget will benefit from automated quality audits, intelligent conversation handling, and seamless integration with existing data sources, thus enabling a streamlined and efficient support system.

The platform includes several key features aimed at improving operational efficiency. It offers features such as automated image classification, which helps businesses categorize and analyze images submitted by customers for faster issue resolution. Additionally, AI-powered analytics allow businesses to identify customer concerns, detect trends, and generate valuable insights based on support interactions. Another major component is its voice AI agents, which are designed to simulate human-like conversations and execute customer requests. Zomato claims that the implementation of Nugget has reduced resolution time by 20%, while simultaneously improving compliance among human agents by 25%. With these efficiency gains, the company is positioning Nugget as a cost-effective alternative to traditional support models, especially for businesses that rely heavily on customer service.