Google has officially launched a dedicated Gemini app for iPad, available for download globally in regions where Gemini services are offered. Prior to the iPadOS release, iPad users accessed Gemini through the iOS app, which operated in compatibility mode. And hence it lacked full support for iPad-specific features like split-screen multitasking and optimized interface scaling.

But now, this newly introduced standalone iPad app addresses all these limitations by offering native support for iPad functionalities, including multitasking with split-view and integration with widgets and Google Photos. One of the standout feature is ‘Gemini Live’, which enables users to engage in natural, real-time conversations in over 45 languages.

With this latest app, users now have access to the ‘Deep Research’ tool, which helps them efficiently gather and synthesize information (mainly streamlining the research process). The app also introduces ‘Audio Overview’, a functionality that processes and summarizes audio files, making it easier for users to digest auditory content.

Meanwhile, the ‘Canvas’ feature provides a collaborative space for co-creating and editing documents and code, integrating AI assistance to enhance productivity. Additionally, users can generate images and videos directly on their iPad.

Notably, the search giant did not launch the Gemini app on all devices (like Android, iOS, iPad, etc.) at the same time. The Android version was introduced in May 2024, followed by the iOS app in November 2024. Earlier in February 2025, the Sundar Pichai-led company removed its AI assistant Gemini from the main Google app on iOS devices, directing iPhone users to download the standalone Gemini app from the Apple App Store.

The launch comes at a time when last week, during a DOJ antitrust trial, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the company is close to finalizing a deal with Apple. This agreement would integrate Google’s Gemini AI into the iPhone ecosystem, increasing its presence on Apple devices.

As per the trend, Google’s AI assistant Gemini has also faced significant controversies and challenges. For example, the chatbot faced criticism after labeling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘fascist’ in response to politically sensitive prompts, which was seen as biased. The company later apologized after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to address growing concerns about AI-generated content. Even now, the tech giant is reportedly planning to expand access to its Gemini AI chatbot for children under 13, despite recent controversies involving Meta and ChatGPT related to minors.

Gemini AI has reached 350 million monthly active users as of April 2025, but it still trails behind major competitors like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta AI. In the generative AI (mainly chatbot) space, ChatGPT leads the market with over 650 million monthly active users, while Meta AI (integrated into platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) has reached around 500 million monthly active users.