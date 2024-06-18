Google is doubling down on its India strategy, announcing today the launch of a dedicated Gemini mobile app for users in world’s second largest internet market. The app, which uses Google’s Gemini AI model extensively, supports English and nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Both the Gemini app and Gemini Advanced, which gives users access to Google’s most capable AI models, will now be available in nine Indian languages, helping more people access information and complete tasks in their preferred language.

“Gemini, your AI assistant from Google, has had an exciting first year in India. We’ve been thrilled to see how people across the country are using it to collaborate with AI in diverse ways — be it for schoolwork, coding, or creative exploration. From students to developers and many other curious minds, people in India are embracing Gemini’s capabilities to enhance their productivity, learning, and creativity in everyday life.”, says Amar Subramanya, Google’s VP of Engineering for Gemini Experiences in a blog post.

The app is pretty much an upgrade to the original Google app. It allows you to type, talk, or add an image to get the assistance you need. You could say, take a picture of a flat tire for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank you note, or if you have the Samsung flagships, use Circle to search. Google says that the app launch in India marks a significant step forward to build a truly conversational, multimodal, and helpful AI assistant.

To access Gemini on Android, download the Gemini app or opt-in through Google Assistant. You can then use Gemini by corner swiping, hitting the power button on select phones, or saying “Hey Google.” This enables a new overlay experience with easy access to Gemini and contextual help right on your screen. Many voice features from Google Assistant will be available through the Gemini app — including setting timers, making calls and setting reminders, with more integrations expected in near future.

On iOS, Gemini access is rolling out directly from the Google app over the next few weeks. Users can simply tap the Gemini toggle and start chatting to supercharge your creativity and productivity.

AI in Indian languages

Perhaps the most interesting of all, is Gemini app’s ability to decipher 9 Indian languages, all of which come with their own level of complexities. Google claims that Gemini Advanced now boasts the longest context of any widely available consumer chatbot worldwide, thanks to its massive 1 million token context window.

This expanded capacity unlocks new features for Gemini Advanced:

Document Uploads: Upload multiple large documents, up to 1,500-pages total, or summarize 100 emails. Gemini Advanced can then provide quick summaries, personalized feedback, and actionable insights, saving you time and boosting your productivity. Now you can quickly get answers and insights about dense documents, like figuring out the details of the pet policy in your rental agreement or comparing key arguments of multiple long research papers.

Data Analysis: Tackle complex data analysis tasks by uploading your spreadsheets (Google Sheets, CSVs, Excel). Gemini Advanced can now clean, explore, analyze, and visualize your data, transforming it into interactive charts and graphs. So whether you’re looking to figure out patterns in your expenses or the average total sales of your small business, think of Gemini Advanced as your personal data analyst, uncovering insights and building custom visualizations on the fly.

Google says the files uploaded for any of the above features on the Gemini app will remain privately stored in your device and will not be used to train AI models. Additionally, the app is available to download starting today.