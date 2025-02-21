Google has officially removed its AI assistant, Gemini, from the main Google app on iOS devices. Now, users on iPhones and iPads are being directed to download the standalone Gemini app from the Apple App Store.

Prior to this development, Gemini could be accessed within the Google app through a toggle that allowed users to switch between Google Search and the AI assistant. However, this toggle was removed in early February, leaving only the “More” tab as a means to access Gemini. As of the latest update (version 356.0), attempting to use Gemini within the app now displays a message redirecting users to download the standalone Gemini app. The removal of Gemini from the Google app was communicated through an email sent to iOS users on February 18. In the message, Google stated, ““We’re making some changes to create an even better Gemini experience on iOS,” the email read. “Gemini is now available as its own app, and that’s now the best place to use Gemini. To continue using Gemini, download the new Gemini app from the App Store.”

The standalone Gemini app offers several features that were either limited or unavailable within the Google app. Launched globally in late 2024, the app allows users to interact with Google’s AI assistant through text, voice, and camera input, expanding the range of use cases and improving overall usability. Notably, the app includes the Gemini Live feature, which enables real-time voice conversations with the AI and supports multiple languages following the latest update (version 1.2025.0570102).

In addition to this, the Gemini app integrates with various Google services, including Search, Gmail, YouTube, and Google Maps, providing a seamless experience across the company’s ecosystem. Users can also generate AI-created images using Google’s Imagen 3 technology, receive AI-generated summaries, and explore topics through interactive visuals. Google can also introduce new features and updates to Gemini without having to integrate them into the primary search app.

For those who are seeking more, Google is offering a premium subscription plan known as Gemini Advanced. This service is available through the Google One AI Premium plan, priced at $18.99 per month. Subscribers gain access to Google’s latest AI model, 1.5 Pro, which features an expanded context window of up to one million tokens and ensures that users can experience more detailed interactions. In addition to this, the subscription provides priority access to new features and updates.

It remains to be seen whether the requirement to download a separate app and result in the loss of casual users, who may not take the extra step to install additional software. The Google app is pre-installed on millions of iPhones and iPads worldwide, so users have a convenient way to access both search functionality and AI-powered assistance. Nonetheless, Gemini’s competitors in the AI market – such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude – already offer both web-based and app-based access.