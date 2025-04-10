Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to create ‘locked’ Reels, accessible only through secret codes. According to a report by TechCrunch, this move aims to provide users with enhanced privacy and control over their content by enabling them to restrict access to select audiences.

The concept behind locked Reels is to offer users the ability to share content exclusively with individuals who possess the designated access code. This feature could be particularly beneficial for users who wish to share personal moments, experimental content, or exclusive material with a limited group, without making it publicly available.

While Instagram has not officially announced this feature, reports suggest that it is currently in the testing phase with a select group of users. As this feature is still under development, further details regarding its functionality and availability are yet to be disclosed.

Interestingly, the platform already added one such feature in May 2024 as the ‘Reveal’ sticker for Stories. This sticker allows users to hide their story content behind a blurred overlay, which can only be unveiled when a viewer sends the creator a direct message (DM). This mechanism encourages direct interaction between creators and their audience.

Considering the controversies and current uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future (especially in the US), Instagram appears to be making an aggressive effort to capture a larger share of the short-form video content market. Instagram – which introduced ‘Reels’ in 2020 – is now reportedly exploring the possibility of launching a standalone app dedicated to Reels. Earlier, in December 2024, the social media platform rolled out the ‘Trial Reels’ feature, allowing creators to test content with non-followers before sharing it with their main audience.

These efforts become noteworthy since as of 2025, the platform surpasses over 2 billion monthly active users, accounting for around 37% of the world’s internet users. The latest move comes at a time when recent reports have revealed that Instagram is finally developing an iPad-specific version of the app (after a 15-year-long wait) to enhance the user experience on the tablet. Currently, iPad users rely on the iPhone version of Instagram, which, when used on the iPad, appears zoomed-in and does not utilize the device’s larger display effectively.

Coming back to the latest development, the introduction of locked Reels aligns with Instagram’s ongoing efforts to provide users with more fine control over their content’s visibility and audience. It is important to note that ‘Reels’ are estimated to reach over 200 billion daily plays across Instagram and Facebook. Meanwhile, the global short video content market is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2032.