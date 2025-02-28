Soon after Instagram suffered an error that displayed explicit and violent content to users, social media giant Meta seems to be exploring the possibility of launching a standalone app dedicated to Instagram Reels, its short-form video feature. According to media reports, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri recently discussed the idea with company employees, though Meta has not officially commented on the matter.

The project is (allegedly) code-named Project Ray. If the idea is implemented, then the separate app would focus solely on Reels and come with a full-screen, scrollable interface similar to TikTok’s, and placing greater emphasis on longer three-minute videos. Reels currently exists within Instagram, but the launch of a standalone Reels app could provide a more streamlined alternative for users who might lose access to TikTok or prefer an American-owned platform (especially after the recent drama with TikTok in the US).

Speaking of Instagram, it has come a long way from its original purpose as a photo-sharing app, with an increasing focus on video content over the years. In this vein, it introduced Stories in 2016, followed by Reels in 2020, in a bid to compete with the likes of Snapchat and TikTok. If Meta decides to move forward with a separate Reels app, it could mean that Instagram is shifting its focus on photo-sharing and Stories, while keeping short-form video content in a separate space altogether. Not to mention that it could help Reels gain an edge over its competitors, especially TikTok, which was regulatory challenges in the US before US President Donald trump extended a lifeline.

The potential launch of a standalone Reels app has sparked mixed reactions among users. While some believe it could help declutter Instagram and restore its focus on photos, others see it as an unnecessary fragmentation of the platform. Critics have argued that Meta is simply trying to replicate TikTok rather than innovate, with one user commenting, “Just what the world needs—another app that already has and does what other apps do.”

This is not the first time Meta has attempted to launch a standalone app to compete with TikTok. In 2018, the company introduced Lasso, a short-form video platform that was designed to rival TikTok directly. However, the app failed to gain traction and was shut down two years later, just before Instagram officially launched Reels. Still, one of the biggest challenges Meta would face is user adoption – Instagram’s integration of Reels within the main app has made it easy for users to transition from photos to videos on the platform itself. If Reels is moved to its own platform, users may be reluctant to download another app, which would result in engagement with Reels could potentially decline rather than increase (this is just speculation, so take this with a pinch of salt).