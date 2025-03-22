Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service, Starlink, has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Government of Pakistan, paving the way for its entry into the country’s digital infrastructure. The approval was granted after regulatory review, and comes even as X (the erstwhile Twitter, also owned by Musk) remains banned in the country.

Following this clearance, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is expected to issue Starlink’s official operating license within two weeks, according to reports from ARY News. The company has already submitted its application for a license, completing three out of four required regulatory phases. The remaining step – the formal license issuance — will allow Starlink to commence operations in the country.

Confirming the development, Pakistan’s Information Minister, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, stated that Starlink’s temporary NOC was issued following consultations with all security and regulatory agencies. “This marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey,” said Minister Khawaja. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is taking comprehensive steps to expand connectivity, particularly in rural and remote areas that have been underserved by traditional broadband providers.”

Still, this is not the end of it. While the NOC approval is a key step, Starlink will still need to comply with Pakistan’s regulatory framework, including licensing fees and national security measures. The PTA will oversee Starlink’s adherence to these requirements, ensuring that the company’s services align with national policies on cybersecurity, data protection, and fair competition.

In case you missed it, Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network aims to deliver high-speed internet to remote and rural locations, where conventional broadband services are limited or unreliable. Unlike fiber-optic networks that require extensive infrastructure, Starlink’s satellite-based connectivity can provide faster and more stable internet access in difficult-to-reach regions. The company’s entry into Pakistan would benefit the country’s internet landscape, offering an alternative to traditional service providers and expanding access to millions of people who have struggled with slow or inconsistent connectivity. And with increased access to the internet, there is likely to be a boost to digital entrepreneurship, remote work opportunities, and e-commerce growth. Additionally, sectors such as education and telemedicine are expected to benefit, as better internet access could enable online learning and virtual healthcare consultations in previously disconnected areas.

While Starlink has made progress in securing approval in Pakistan, the company is still facing hurdles in India, where it has been seeking regulatory clearance for months. Starlink has already partnered with Indian telecom giants Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in a bid to expand its footprint in the Indian market. However, India’s government has yet to grant the necessary approvals, delaying the official launch of Starlink’s services in the country. Reliance Jio has stated that Starlink’s technology could complement existing broadband infrastructure in India, particularly in rural and underserved regions. However, pending government approvals have prevented the partnership from moving forward, leaving Starlink’s entry into the Indian market uncertain.