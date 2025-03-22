Meta-owned Instagram has started testing a feature that provides AI-generated comment suggestions on posts. Several reports indicate that users encountering this feature will notice a ‘pencil with a star’ icon next to the comment field. Tapping this icon prompts the AI to generate multiple (at least three) comment suggestions tailored to the post’s content.

For example, on a fitness-related post, the Meta AI might suggest comments like ‘Incredible achievement! How long did you train for this?’ or ‘Such an inspiration! Any tips for beginners?’ Interestingly, users can select an AI-suggested comment. They can edit it if wanted or post it directly.

Meanwhile, Meta has confirmed this experimental feature, according to a report by TechCrunch. In fact, the company said that it regularly tests new ways for users to utilize Meta AI across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. This aims to enhance experiences in various sections like comments, feeds, groups, and searches.

Notably, the latest feature seeks to streamline the commenting process, encouraging more active participation across the platform. However, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company have not disclosed details about the feature’s availability or a timeline for a broader rollout. But this move becomes significant considering Instagram has over 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, with more than 500 million daily active users. The platform has the largest user base in India, which is estimated at around 362.9 million.

At the same time, the introduction of AI-generated comments has also sparked discussions about the authenticity of social interactions online. Some critics expressed concerns that such AI-based automation might lead to generic engagements, potentially lowering the genuineness of user interactions. Additionally, there are uncertainties regarding the possibility of increased spam and the ethical implications of AI-generated content.

The development comes at a time when after addressing regulatory concerns, Meta recently rolled out its AI chatbot services in European countries and 21 overseas territories. However, the European version of the chatbot will be relatively restricted compared to its US counterpart, as it will only support text-based interactions and will not include image generation or editing features.

Additionally, the social media company reportedly started testing its first-ever internally developed chip for training AI. As per reports, Meta’s new AI training chip is an accelerator that is designed specifically for AI-related computations. Unlike traditional GPUs, which handle a wide range of computing tasks, dedicated accelerators are optimized solely for AI workloads, making them potentially more power-efficient and cost-effective.