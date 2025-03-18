China’s BYD, one of the biggest names in the global electric vehicle landscape, has now rolled out a new 1,000-volt electric vehicle (EV) platform capable of massively reducing charging times. The company claims the new system can deliver up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) of range in just five minutes, making EV charging times comparable to refueling a gasoline-powered vehicle. The unveiling resulted in a massive share rally for the company, with stock price going as high as 6% in a single day of trade post announcement.

The announcement, made at BYD’s headquarters in Shenzhen, is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the competitive EV market. The platform will initially be integrated into BYD’s upcoming Han L sedan and Tang L SUV, with sales beginning in April.

One of the biggest hurdles to mass EV adoption globally has been charging speeds. Long charging times have deterred potential buyers who are accustomed to the convenience of refueling gasoline-powered cars in a few minutes. BYD’s new system can change that, and if it is successful, then it could lead to a rise in consumer confidence and adoption of EVs. The introduction of this 1,000-volt architecture marks a improvement over the industry’s standard 400-volt systems. By achieving peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts, BYD’s new technology outpaces Tesla’s latest Superchargers, which offer up to 500 kilowatt charging and require at least 15 minutes to provide 275 kilometers of range. In addition to faster charging, BYD claims that vehicles built on this platform will achieve 0 to 100 kilometers per hour acceleration in just two seconds.

To support the rollout of its new EV platform, BYD aims to install over 4,000 ultra-fast charging units across China. While the company has not disclosed specific timelines or investment details, this infrastructure expansion is expected to improve charging accessibility and convenience for EV owners. Currently, BYD vehicle owners primarily rely on third-party charging networks. The company’s decision to develop its own charging infrastructure signals an effort to compete with Elon Musk’s Tesla, which operates a global network of more than 65,000 Superchargers and has long led the EV industry in terms of charging speed and infrastructure.

The company’s new platform arrives at a time when Tesla’s market share in China is facing challenges. Tesla’s deliveries in China dropped by 49% in February compared to the previous year, falling to 30,688 units, the lowest monthly figure since July 2022. BYD, on the other hand, has seen strong growth, with February sales exceeding 318,000 units—a 161% increase year-over-year—solidifying its position as China’s leading automaker with a market share approaching 15%. BYD’s 1,000-volt platform is expected to drive further demand for its EVs, particularly as the company expands its presence in international markets. It also makes BYD a direct competitor to Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest EV battery manufacturer. CATL recently introduced a battery capable of adding 500 kilometers of range in 12 minutes.