With quick commerce being all the rage in India’s online commerce space, there is a plethora of startups coming up across categories, delivering stuff in minutes. One such name is Slikk Club, which delivers fashion in under 60 minutes, and it has now raised $3.2M to expand that offering. The round was led by Lightspeed, with participation from Multiply Ventures, existing investors, and several angels.

Quick commerce, wherein all sorts of stuff gets delivered in minutes through a web of dark stores and logistics infra, has gained massive momentum in India over the past 2-3 years. While the concept itself isn’t new, it is only India where it has worked at such scale. BlinkIt, now owned by Zomato, started this early, with new unicorns such as the $5Bn+valued Zepto owning up sizeable market share. The rather unexpected boom in the space has prompted the likes of Walmart-owned Flipkart, Amazon and even Tata Group-owned BigBasket, to get on the bandwagon, and rather quickly.

This boom has resulted in several startups coming out of India’s Silicon Valley Bangalore, offering quick commerce in several categories. While major platforms cover essentials and more across a wide range of consumer products, they still do not go deep into any particular category. That is the opportunity that these other startups are vying for, and there is ample venture capital available to cash in on the trend.

Slikk Club is among those, offering quick fashion delivery in under 60 minutes, with the likes of Lightspeed and others now backing it. The platform already claims to be seeing staggering growth within months of its launch. The fresh capital will be utilized to scale operations in Bangalore, making 80% of the city’s pincodes serviceable through multiple dark stores. The company will also strengthen its leadership team across technology, category management, operations, and supply chain.

“This funding is a major step forward in our mission to bring 60-minute fashion delivery to more shoppers, scale our presence in Bangalore, and expand into new lifestyle categories. We’re excited to partner with Lightspeed and our investors, who believe in our vision of making last-minute fashion a seamless, delightful experience”, said Akshay Gulati, CEO & Co-Founder, Slikk Club.

Slikk Club plans to expand across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities over the next five years, bringing 60-minute fashion delivery to a wider audience. It also aims to diversify into seven-plus lifestyle categories while leveraging advanced technology for seamless shopping, fulfillment, and returns. With its Try & Buy model, instant refunds, and rapid delivery, Slikk Club is reshaping fashion e-commerce.