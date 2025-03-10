If you tried to access X — the Musk-owned social media platform, then you may have run into some issues. You are not the only one – thousands of users across multiple countries, including the US, the UK, India, Canada, and Australia, reported being unable to access the app or website. The disruption, which peaked at approximately 3:20 PM IST, left many users unable to log in, post updates, or view content. Musk said it is due to cyberattacks.

The outage was first reported by Downdetector, a website that monitors online service disruptions. Reports of access issues began surfacing in the early afternoon. At its peak, Downdetector recorded over 19,000 reports of service failures worldwide. The US was among the worst-affected regions, with over 18,000 complaints, followed by the UK with 10,000 reports and India with approximately 2,000 reports.

The US saw a high percentage of users experiencing difficulties, with 57% reporting issues with the mobile app, 34% citing problems with the website, and 9% encountering server-related failures. In the UK, 61% of reports were related to the app, 34% to website access, and 5% to server problems. India, while comparatively less affected, still recorded a significant number of complaints. As of the latest update by Downdetector, 51% of users are struggling to access the website, 41% of users facing issues with the X app on smartphones, while the remaining 8% of users reported problems with the server connection.

Users attempting to access X during the outage encountered error messages preventing them from using the platform. Many received the notification, “Something went wrong, try reloading,” when trying to load new content. Others were unable to log into their accounts or refresh their feeds. The outage affected both the desktop and mobile versions of X, with the mobile app experiencing a higher number of failures. This disruption also extended to the platform’s API and data pipelines, which are used by developers for third-party applications and analytics services. The service failure impacted multiple major cities, including New York and Los Angeles in the US, as well as London and Birmingham in the UK.

After the service disruption first began at 3:20 PM IST, as mentioned earlier, the outage persisted for nearly 30 minutes before services gradually began to restore. Soon enough, the majority of users were able to regain access to their accounts, though some continued to report intermittent connectivity issues. Later, at 8.15 AM PDT, a fresh round of reports revealed that X was facing service disruptions once again. So far, X has suffered three outages today, and it remains to be seen whether there will be more.

There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing … https://t.co/aZSO1a92no — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2025

This is not the first time X has experienced technical difficulties since Musk’s acquisition. While the platform has largely remained stable since its rebranding, occasional outages have occurred. With X down, many users turned to alternative social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Threads to discuss the disruption. Some took to Reddit and Telegram to share their grievances and seek updates on the situation.