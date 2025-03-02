OpenAI plans to integrate its AI video generation tool – Sora – into ChatGPT. The goal behind this move is to enhance the platform’s capabilities by allowing users to create videos directly within their conversations. According to reports, the announcement was made during a casual Q&A or discussion session held on Discord.

At present, Sora operates as a standalone web application, enabling users to generate short video clips from text prompts. And integrating Sora into ChatGPT means users could seamlessly produce videos without switching platforms, streamlining the content creation process. Of course, this development could make video production more accessible to a broader audience beyond professional studios and creatives.

However, there’s a catch. The integrated version of Sora within ChatGPT may offer fewer editing tools compared to the standalone Sora application. This might be because OpenAI wants to maintain ChatGPT’s user-friendly interface while incorporating new functionalities. Interestingly, the immensely popular chatbot – ChatGPT already supports image generation via OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 model.

For now, the Microsoft-backed AI giant has not provided a specific timeline for this integration. Meanwhile, the company is also exploring the development of a standalone mobile app for Sora and working on an image generator powered by Sora, potentially offering more photorealistic images.

Notably, the Sam Altman-led company introduced Sora last year (in February 2024). Sora is capable of creating videos up to 1080p resolution, up to 20 sec long, and in widescreen, vertical or square aspect ratios. In fact. Sora-generated videos feature highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions. This tool includes features like text-to-video, video editing, video sampling, video framing, and more.

Presently, Sora is available to ChatGPT Plus ($20 per month) and Pro ($200 per month) subscribers in several regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Speaking of numbers, this move comes at a time when ChatGPT crossed 400 million weekly active users in February 2025, after reaching 300 million users just a few months earlier in December.

Considering the emerging competition in the domain – like Adobe’s Firefly Video model & Google’s Veo 2 model – OpenAI has recently provided some important upgrades to Sora. The text-to-video AI model now features an updated video feed divided into ‘Best’ and ‘Top’ categories. The ‘Top’ section likely ranks videos based on user engagement metrics (such as the number of likes, over a specific period), allowing users to discover popular and trending AI-generated videos more easily.

Additionally, OpenAI also offered ChatGPT Plus subscribers unlimited access to Sora through a ‘relaxed queue’ feature. Typically, ChatGPT Plus subscribers are limited to 50 video generations monthly, but this relaxed queue temporarily lifted that restriction by queuing their video to be created when the server load is low.