Apple is removing its strongest data security feature, Advanced Data Protection (ADP) for UK users because the government wants ‘backdoor’ access to user data. Advanced Data Protection (ADP) is a well-known security mechanism, that enables end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for iCloud backups, photos, notes, messages, and more. With end-to-end encryption or ‘E2EE’, only the user can decrypt their data. In fact, Apple itself cannot access or recover it, even if compelled by authorities.

However, by removing this feature, Apple is allowing UK authorities more access to user data stored on iCloud. Apple’s decision to remove its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) feature in the UK is a significant shift with major implications for user privacy, cybersecurity, and government surveillance.

This move is likely a response to legal and regulatory pressures, particularly from the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) 2016 (aka the Snoopers’ Charter), which the UK government has been pushing to amend. The proposed changes would require tech companies to provide access to encrypted communications when requested by authorities, essentially forcing the creation of a ‘backdoor’ for government agencies.

Apple has strongly opposed such mandates, stating that they weaken security for all users. And now, rather than comply with backdoor demands, Apple appears to have chosen to preemptively disable ADP for UK users, preventing the legal risk of being forced to compromise its global encryption standards.

“As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products, and we never will,” the tech giant said in its statement.

Meanwhile, users concerned about security may turn to third-party encryption tools, local backups, or even VPNs to mitigate risks. It should be noted that UK security agencies and lawmakers have long opposed end-to-end encryption. They believe that such encryption allows criminals, including terrorists and child abusers, to communicate and store data without government oversight.

Speaking of the impact, this must not be an easy move for the UK government either. Demanding backdoor access to all users’ encrypted cloud data would also impact users from other countries, including those in the United States. Since privacy laws in these countries strongly protect user data, the UK’s order could spark a global controversy over data privacy and government surveillance. The development becomes noteworthy considering the iPhone holds a 52.29% market share in the UK as of January 2025.