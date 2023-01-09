If you have been waiting for Apple to introduce and launch a host of impressive tech gizmos this year, you will be disappointed. According to a Bloomberg report, 2023 is slated to be the year of Apple’s AR/VR headset, while other devices are unlikely to witness any significant upgrade.

Consumers have been waiting for Apple’s mixed-reality headset for a long time, and now, the device is reportedly on the verge of hitting the shelves. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reveals that the iPhone maker intends to herald the arrival of the AR/VR headset this spring in a standalone event.

This indicates that the announcement of the headset – likely to be named “Reality Pro” – will come ahead of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June – wherein the company usually announces new operating systems and features to add to the Apple ecosystem. Later at the WWDC, Apple look to unveil xrOS, which was previously dubbed as “Borealis” inside the company. It is set to be the operating system of the headset. According to Gurman, Apple is already working with several “high-profile software developers” on experiences and apps for the new headset and the xrOS operating system.

And later in the fall of 2023, Apple will commence the shipping of the mixed-reality headset and put an end to years of waiting. The iPhone maker has spent a total of seven years working on the product, and after its initial goal of launching it in 2019 came to naught, the company continued to delay its rollout.

The latest development regarding the postponement of the Reality Pro headset – which will combine AR and VR tech – occurred last year, and unless things change, customers can expect to get their hands on the product this fall. This will give Apple plenty of time to sort out the kinks and make the product as perfect as possible – something that will reportedly come at the cost of other projects and devices at the tech titan.

Speaking of other devices, Apple is replacing the upcoming high-end configuration of the Mac Pro with a version that packs the M2 Ultra. The forthcoming MacBook Pros will sport M2 Pro and P2 Max chips but will come with the same designs and features as the current 14-inch and 16-inch models.

The new Mac Pro will supposedly look the same as the 2019 version, while the 24-inch iMac is unlikely to receive an upgrade in its specifications. The road map for Macs looks somewhat barren this year – since a new 12-inch MacBook and a larger iMac Pro are unlikely to come this year. Apple does have a 15-inch MacBook Air, so it remains to be seen whether it does roll out in 2023.

Apple’s roadmap for the iPad and its wearables vertical are somewhat similar, especially since new models or major upgrades are unlikely to come this year. The company does not currently have plans for a new Apple TV this year, although this might change later in 2023.