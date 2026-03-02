Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude experienced widespread technical issues on March 2, disrupting access for users around the world. Many users encountered failed logins, slow responses, and, in some cases, complete service outages across web and mobile platforms. The company confirmed the disruption on its status page, citing elevated error rates and an ongoing investigation. As of the time of writing, some users continue to report access problems and inconsistent performance. The incident has affected not only casual users but also businesses that rely on Claude for tasks like document review, coding assistance, and automated workflows.

The disruption began surfacing early on March 2, shortly after 11:49 UTC (5:19 PM IST), when Anthropic first acknowledged elevated error rates on its system. Within minutes, users around the globe started reporting problems, with people in India, Europe, Africa, and North America encountering issues nearly simultaneously. Thousands of users encountered issues where chats and prompts would not load, model responses stalled or failed, and some sessions were abruptly terminated.

In several cases, the chatbot interface initially appeared to function, only to return repeated errors like HTTP 500 or 529 server messages and timeout screens. Others described being locked out entirely after repeated login attempts or facing authentication loops that prevented them from accessing their accounts. The problem was sufficiently widespread that even enterprise users integrating Claude into their workflows reported unusable services during peak disruption periods.

Meanwhile, the AI firm acknowledged the service degradation publicly, stating that it was investigating elevated error rates affecting both the consumer-facing Claude platform and parts of its developer infrastructure. Importantly, no evidence of a cybersecurity breach or data compromise was indicated, and the disruption appeared to originate from technical performance instability.

Around 12:21 UTC, the company confirmed that the Claude API was working as intended and clarified that the primary issues were linked to the Claude.ai interface, particularly the login and logout pathways.

As the investigation progressed, Anthropic later acknowledged that some API methods were also not functioning properly. Shortly afterwards, the issue was formally identified, and a fix was implemented. In its latest update, the company stated that teams were continuing to work on deploying a comprehensive fix, suggesting that while the root cause had been determined, efforts to fully stabilize the service were still ongoing. The incident becomes even more significant as the firm is currently expanding its presence in the competitive generative AI market.

