In its latest instance of digital strangulation, Russia has moved to effectively block WhatsApp within its borders, in what the Meta-owned messaging platform described as an effort to force more than 100 million Russian users onto a state-controlled alternative. The action follows months of escalating restrictions on foreign messaging apps.

WhatsApp stated that Russian authorities removed the app from the official online directory maintained by Roskomnadzor, the state communications regulator. That step has made the application extremely difficult to access without advanced circumvention tools such as virtual private networks (VPNs) or proxy servers. The company accused the Kremlin of trying to isolate users from private, secure communication in order to steer them toward “a state-owned surveillance app.” For ordinary Russians, the block adds another layer of friction to daily communication. Many already use VPNs to access banned Western platforms; those tools will now become essential for WhatsApp as well.

“Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia. We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected,” the popular messaging platform announced in a post on X. The Kremlin did not immediately comment on WhatsApp’s accusation. However, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency TASS that any return of the service would depend on Meta’s willingness to comply with Russian law. “If the corporation sticks to an uncompromising position and shows itself unready to align with Russian legislation, then there is no chance,” Peskov said.

Russia has steadily tightened control over internet services since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram were designated “extremist organizations” that same year and effectively banned, accessible only through VPNs. YouTube has faced repeated throttling, and Apple’s FaceTime video-calling service was blocked in December.

WhatsApp and Telegram, both widely used for personal, business, and even military communication, have been under particular pressure. In August, authorities began tightening internet controls and limiting certain calls on both platforms, accusing them of refusing to store user data in Russia as required by law and of failing to cooperate with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism investigations. Telegram, founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has long resisted Moscow’s demands for encryption keys and user data. Durov has repeatedly criticized the restrictions, arguing that limiting access to independent messaging platforms reduces safety and freedom of expression.

At the center of the strategy is Max, a state-backed “national messenger” developed by VK (formerly VKontakte), a social media company with close ties to the Kremlin. Max combines messaging with access to government services—tax payments, utility bills, public transport passes, and more—in a model similar to China’s WeChat. Unlike WhatsApp and Telegram, Max does not offer end-to-end encryption, raising concerns among privacy advocates and digital rights groups that it could enable widespread surveillance. Since last year, Russian law has required all new smartphones and tablets sold in the country to come with Max pre-installed. Public-sector employees, teachers, and students have been directed to use the app for official communication.

