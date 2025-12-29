SoftBank is betting big on strengthening its digital infrastructure by acquiring the US-based data center company DigitalBridge for $4 billion. The Japanese tech giant will pay $16 per share, around a 15% premium over DigitalBridge’s recent trading price, in a deal that also includes the company’s debt. The acquisition, expected to close in the second half of 2026 pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, gives SoftBank immediate access to a vast portfolio of data centers, fiber networks, and edge computing assets.

Notably, DigitalBridge manages a global network of digital infrastructure valued at around $108 billion. Its holdings span critical components of the modern internet, including data centers, fiber-optic networks, cell towers, and edge computing platforms. Among its high-profile investments are stakes in companies like Vantage Data Centers, Zayo, Switch, and AtlasEdge – assets that support cloud computing, AI workloads, and next-generation connectivity around the world. The company has also been rapidly expanding its financial and operational reach. Its latest flagship fund, DigitalBridge Partners III, raised $11.7 billion through a combination of commitments and co-investments from global institutions.

As part of the deal, DigitalBridge will remain a separately managed platform under CEO Marc Ganzi after the acquisition closes, and the transaction has already received unanimous approval from its board, which was advised by a special committee of independent directors.

“SoftBank shares our DNA as builders and long-term investors committed to scaling transformational digital infrastructure. Their vision, capital strength, and global network will allow us to accelerate our mission with greater flexibility, invest with a longer-term horizon on behalf of our investors, and better serve the world’s leading technology companies as they scale their AI ambitions,” Marc Ganzi noted.

The move comes as part of SoftBank’s recently adopted strategy of controlling a full stack of AI-enabling assets, including hardware, network infrastructure, software, and cloud platforms. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son has repeatedly stressed that AI’s explosive growth demands massive computing power, high-speed connectivity, and reliable energy resources. And now, by acquiring DigitalBridge, SoftBank secures immediate access to operational expertise and infrastructure that would otherwise take years to build from scratch.

However, despite all this, the development becomes crucial as SoftBank is already carrying a sizable financial load tied to its ambitious AI push, including the $500 billion Stargate Project. Much of its AI strategy has been powered by aggressive debt financing. Earlier reports revealed that SoftBank planned to raise $10 billion from Mizuho and other major lenders to support its initial commitment to OpenAI, followed by another $30 billion in early 2026. Separate disclosures suggested the company is also seeking as much as $16.5 billion in new loans to expand its AI initiatives in the United States.

