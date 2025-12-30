Samsung is expanding what its TVs can do beyond just streaming shows and movies. The company has announced that Google Photos will be built directly into Samsung smart TVs starting in 2026. It will allow users to access and display their personal photo and video libraries directly on the TV, without needing to cast from a phone or connect an external device.

The integration marks the first time Google Photos will be officially supported as a built-in experience on a television platform. Until now, viewing Google Photos on a TV has largely depended on workarounds like screen casting, Chromecast, and third-party apps, none of which were designed for a rich viewing experience. But now, Samsung’s approach brings Google Photos directly into the TV’s software, turning personal media into a core part of the smart TV experience.

The South Korean electronics giant plans to roll out the feature in phases throughout 2026, starting with a feature called ‘Memories’ early in the year. This mode will automatically surface curated photo collections from a user’s Google Photos account, based on people, places, and past events. Once users sign in with their Google account on a compatible Samsung TV, photos and videos already backed up to Google Photos will become available with minimal setup. However, the company has said this Memories feature will be exclusive to its TVs for a limited time.

Later in 2026, Samsung will also introduce a set of creative tools powered by Google’s generative AI technology, including its lightweight image model commonly known as Nano Banana (or the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model). The model is designed to handle fast image generation and transformation tasks, making it suitable for devices like TVs. Using Nano Banana, Samsung plans to offer features like photo style remixes, themed visual templates, and a photo-to-video function that can animate still images into short clips, adding motion and effects without requiring advanced editing skills.

Most importantly, rather than treating Google Photos as a standalone app, Samsung is embedding it across the TV’s interface. Photos and memories will appear in ambient and dashboard-style modes when the TV is inactive, strengthening the company’s push toward always-on displays that surface useful content throughout the day. Samsung has not yet confirmed which TV models will support Google Photos at launch, but the feature is expected to debut on newer smart TVs released around 2025 and 2026.

The partnership is notable because Google Photos has yet to be offered as a built-in app on platforms like Android TV or Google TV, despite being one of Google’s most widely used services.

