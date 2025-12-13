Dream Sports, the company behind India’s largest fantasy sports platform Dream11 that shut down as India enforced real-money gaming ban, is breaking itself into eight distinct startups in a major post-ban pivot. Each new unit will operate independently, covering everything from free-to-play sports platforms and fan experiences to AI-driven analytics and fintech services. By decentralizing operations, Dream Sports is betting on innovation, diversified revenue streams, and new investment opportunities to navigate a market suddenly off-limits to cash-based contests.

The move comes after the real-money gaming ban under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which effectively wiped out Dream11’s paid fantasy contests that accounted for nearly 95% of its revenue. Along with other major players like MPL, PokerBaazi, and Zupee, Dream11 has had to halt all real-money operations, forcing companies to rethink how they engage users and generate revenue. In response, Dream Sports has divided its operations into eight semi-autonomous units, each with its own leadership, operational focus, and the ability to attract external funding.

The new structure is designed to allow each unit to operate like a startup under the larger Dream Sports umbrella. Dream11 itself is pivoting to a free-to-play model centered on community engagement, social features, and second-screen experiences during live sports. FanCode, the sports content platform, continues to provide news, live scores, and analysis, while DreamSetGo focuses on fan experiences, organizing events, travel, and other immersive offerings. Dream Cricket will deliver non-cash-based cricket gaming experiences, catering to users looking for competitive gameplay without financial risk.

Meanwhile, other units highlight Dream Sports’ diversification strategy. Dream Sports AI is dedicated to building analytics, prediction tools, and AI-driven fan engagement products. Dream Money, the fintech arm, explores investment and financial services, including fixed deposits and digital gold, offering new revenue opportunities outside gaming. Dream Horizon serves as a technology infrastructure initiative, providing tools and platforms for developers, while the Dream Sports Foundation focuses on social impact, community programs, and philanthropy.

The reorganization also involves significant internal changes. Around 800 of Dream11’s 1,000 employees have been reassigned across the new startups, with the reimagined Dream11 platform operating with fewer than 200 staff. Senior executives from the parent company have taken leadership roles in the individual units, giving each team the autonomy to innovate, experiment, and pursue growth while remaining under the Dream Sports umbrella.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →