SpaceX’s push toward its next-generation Starship took a hit after its first V3 booster prototype suffered an unexpected explosion during a pressure test at Starbase in South Texas. The massive stainless-steel vehicle was undergoing a gas pressurization trial (one of the earliest structural verification steps) when a sudden failure split open part of the lower section, blasting debris outward and venting gas from an exposed breach in the booster’s side. The test article did not yet have any Raptor engines installed, and despite the force of the blast being strong enough to blow out a section of the hull, the booster remained standing on the test mount. The Elon Musk-led firm later confirmed the area had been cleared prior to the test and reported no injuries.

The accident comes at a pivotal moment for SpaceX as it transitions from the earlier Block 1 and Block 2 Starship designs to the more ambitious V3 architecture. This new iteration is expected to incorporate a suite of upgrades – including reinforced tank structures, revised plumbing systems, and expanded thermal protection – aimed at supporting higher performance and more demanding mission profiles. One of the most anticipated capabilities of the V3 generation is orbital docking, a requirement for future crewed lunar missions under NASA’s Artemis program and a foundational element of SpaceX’s long-term multi-launch Mars strategy.

Initial observations of the failure suggest the issue originated within the pressurization hardware rather than the primary propellant tanks, which remained intact despite the blast. Because the booster was still unfueled and unengined, the explosion appeared more like a violent mechanical rupture than a fireball, with a rapid release of inert gas tearing through the outer shell.

This incident follows a series of setbacks the Starship program has navigated throughout the year. A separate test article, Ship 36, was lost during a static-fire attempt earlier in the development cycle, and several recent flight tests ended prematurely due to plumbing failures, aft-section fires, and software-triggered termination events. Notably, SpaceX has multiple V3 boosters and ships under construction, meaning the damaged prototype is unlikely to become an obstacle to long-term scheduling. Meanwhile, regulators, including the Federal Aviation Administration, are monitoring the event as part of routine oversight but have not indicated that the explosion will trigger a significant halt to Starship operations.

