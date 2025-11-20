Meta is pulling the plug on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads for Australian users under 16 starting December 10. The social media behemoth is taking action to comply with a newly passed law that requires platforms to actively block minors. And non-compliance could result in fines of up to around AU$50 million (~ US$33 million). Even the Mark Zuckerberg-led company is rolling out stricter age verification measures across its apps. This comes as digital platforms face more pressure than ever to follow regional rules, protect minors, and safeguard user privacy. And Australia’s move could serve as both a model and a warning for other countries considering similar regulations.

The enforcement process will begin a few days earlier, on December 4, when Meta plans to start deactivating accounts it identifies as belonging to users under 16. Any new account registrations from minors will be blocked during this period as well. To figure out who’s actually underage, Meta is rolling out an ‘age assurance’ system that leans on the information already in users’ accounts, but can ask for extra verification if needed. In cases of doubt, teens may be asked to submit a government ID or a short video selfie. However, Meta assures that all of this is processed through a secure third-party service to keep sensitive data safe.

The company is not leaving teens guessing as it rolls out notifications through in-app messages, email, and SMS. These alerts will explain the deactivation process and give teens options to download their data, update contact information for account restoration after turning 16, or permanently delete their accounts. Meta promises that when users return, all their posts, photos, and messages will be exactly as they left them.

The social media giant also admits that age-checking online is not foolproof. Some users who are actually over 16 might get flagged by mistake, but the company is providing a way to appeal. If an account gets caught up in the review, users can confirm their age with a quick video selfie or an official ID. According to Australian regulators, around 150,000 Facebook users and 350,000 Instagram users aged 13 to 15 are expected to be directly affected by the ban. The law that prompted this move represents one of the strictest national regulations on social media access for minors worldwide.

