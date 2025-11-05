Apple is reportedly developing a new low-cost MacBook, one that would take on Chromebooks and cheaper Windows laptops, also marking the first time the Cupertino giant would enter the budget laptop segment.

Apple plans to make this new laptop more affordable than its current MacBook Air models, which start above $1,000, reports Bloomberg. The upcoming model is expected to provide users with the full macOS experience but at a much lower price, targeting students, educators, and everyday consumers who primarily use their computers for web browsing, document work, and entertainment. The device is therefore being designed to compete directly with affordable Windows laptops and Chromebooks, which currently dominate entry-level markets worldwide.

Reports suggest that the new laptop could be priced between $599 and $699. The company plans to begin producing components in mid to late 2025, with a potential launch window set for the first half of 2026. However, the tech giant has not yet confirmed any details about the project. But as per the report, the Cupertino-headquartered company is not simply reusing older MacBook designs for this project. Instead, it is developing an entirely new model built specifically for the low-cost market.

The laptop is expected to maintain Apple’s signature aluminium build but will reportedly use more economical materials and simpler internal components to reduce production costs. The display will also differ from those in current MacBooks, featuring a standard LCD panel instead of the high-resolution Retina or mini-LED screens used in higher-end models. The screen size is expected to be slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch display on the MacBook Air, making the new potential laptop more compact and portable.

One of the most significant differences in this model will be the processor. Unlike the firm’s existing Mac lineup, which runs on its M-series chips, the budget Mac is expected to use an A-series processor (which is generally found in iPhones and iPads). Early testing reportedly shows that this chip performs as well as, or even better than, Apple’s older M1 processor while being cheaper to produce. This would let Apple offer a powerful and efficient laptop without the high cost of using its M-series chips.

It is important to note that the entry into the lower-cost laptop segment could be one of the biggest strategic changes for the company, which has traditionally focused on premium devices with higher profit margins. The timing of this development is notable, as in recent months Apple has been aggressively working to strengthen its presence in price-sensitive markets like India. This also comes as the company faces major challenges in China, mainly due to ongoing trade tensions with the United States. In Q3 2024, Apple shipped about 5.1 million Mac units, representing a decline of around 17.5% compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Even in Q1 2025, the company shipped about 5.5 million Macs, indicating a slight recovery.

