Mumbai-based GreyLabs AI has secured $10.2 million (~₹85 crore) in Series A funding led by Elevation Capital, with participation from existing investors. The round represents a bet on specialized voice automation for India’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. The capital will fund expansion of the company’s Voice AI Agents platform, with planned hiring in Bengaluru and Delhi engineering and sales teams.

GreyLabs has built its voice AI platform around several technical requirements specific to regulated financial services: real-time speech recognition with domain-specific natural language understanding, compliance controls integrated at the model layer, and support for multiple Indian languages and dialects. Co-founder and CEO Aman Goel has focused on accuracy, auditability and multilingual capability as core differentiators for financial-services buyers, rather than general-purpose conversational AI.

“As of today we work with around 50 top BFSI clients. We are very heavy in the space. Our speech-to-text and language model are very much tuned for financial services… With this funding we are entering into the autonomous voice AI agent category,” Goel commented on the matter.

The company claims to serve more than 50 financial institutions and to have processed hundreds of millions of customer conversations since launching 18 months ago. These figures would position GreyLabs among the faster-scaling AI deployments in India’s contact-centre market, though the company has not disclosed revenue, margins or customer retention metrics. Client references cited by the company span commercial banks, non-banking financial companies, life insurers and wealth-management platforms. The multilingual capability GreyLabs highlights is particularly relevant in India, where customer interactions occur across Hindi, regional languages and English, often with significant dialectal variation.

Several GreyLabs founders previously worked at Cogno AI, a conversational-AI startup acquired by cloud-telephony provider Exotel in 2021. That prior exit has provided both technical lineage and credibility with early enterprise customers and integration partners, though the financial terms and post-acquisition performance of Cogno AI have not been publicly disclosed. Elevation Capital’s lead investment signals institutional conviction in vertical-specific voice automation. However, the presence of angel investors alongside institutional capital suggests a mixture of relationship-driven and return-driven backing.

This comes at a time when voice remains the dominant customer-interaction channel for large demographic segments in India, particularly older customers and those in semi-urban or rural markets with lower digital literacy. While digital channels have grown rapidly, voice automation addresses a channel that cannot be easily deprecated in the near term. The competitive landscape includes both global vendors (Uniphore, multinational cloud providers) and domestic startups targeting conversational AI for enterprises. Incumbents typically offer broader contact-centre suites with omnichannel capabilities, integration with workforce-management systems and established support networks. GreyLabs’ competitive advantage, if sustained, will depend on model quality in BFSI-specific use cases, regulatory compliance depth and speed of deployment—none of which can be evaluated without access to customer validation, third-party benchmarks or comparative accuracy data.

Still, operational challenges will constrain GreyLabs’ path to scale. Maintaining high-quality speech-to-text and natural-language-understanding pipelines across multiple languages requires continuous data collection, model retraining and quality assurance—activities that are engineering-intensive and costly. Low-latency requirements for live voice agents demand infrastructure investment and careful optimization, particularly as conversation volumes grow. Voice-AI deployments in financial services typically deliver labor savings, but implementation costs, tuning investments and ongoing human oversight can erode margins.

