Perplexity has made its AI-powered web browser, Comet, free for everyone around the world. Previously, Comet was offered only to subscribers of the $200-per-month Max plan, but now anyone can download and use the browser, though free users will have access to a limited set of features. The company is also introducing a paid subscription called Comet Plus, priced at $5 per month, which will give users access to AI-enhanced news, content recommendations, and licensed articles, with a significant portion of revenue shared with publishers.

Notably, Comet is designed to look and work like a regular browser, since it is built on Chromium, the same open-source base used by Google Chrome. But Perplexity has added AI features directly into the browsing experience. The AI startup calls this an ‘AI-native browser’, meaning that artificial intelligence is built into the core of how it works, not just added on as an extra tool.

A key feature of the new browser is the background assistant, which stays active alongside the user while browsing. The assistant can answer questions about the web page, summarize content, navigate pages on behalf of the user, and manage multiple tasks. The browser also offers tools like ‘Discover’ for personalized content, ‘Spaces’ for organizing projects, ‘Shopping’ for comparing products, ‘Travel’ for planning trips, ‘Finance’ for budgeting and investment tracking, and ‘Sports’ for updates and scores.

It is important to note that the free version of Comet comes with access only to the sidecar assistant (an on-demand tool that appears in a sidebar next to the webpage users are viewing), not the background assistant (an agentic tool that can work autonomously). However, the Max users will enjoy more advanced AI capabilities, including access to high-performing models and an email assistant that can draft replies in their tone, organize inboxes, schedule meetings, and answer questions about messages. They also receive early access to new features, like the recently unveiled background assistant. Also, despite free access, users who want full AI features (like image and video generation, file analysis, and enhanced models) need to subscribe.

The latest move comes as Perplexity faces growing competition from both traditional browsers like Google Chrome and new AI-powered entrants like The Browser Company’s Dia, as well as from anticipated AI browser launches by OpenAI. And therefore, to become a prominent player, the company is reportedly also exploring ways to get the Comet AI browser pre-installed on some smartphones.

But despite all these efforts, Perplexity is still not free from challenges and controversies. In October 2024, the company was sued by News Corp-owned publishers, including Dow Jones and the New York Post, for alleged copyright infringement. Even in January 2025, Perplexity AI faced another lawsuit related to trademark infringement filed by Perplexity Solved Solutions Inc. (PSS), a Texas-based software company.

