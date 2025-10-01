Amazon has unveiled the next generation of its Echo Show smart displays, introducing a completely redesigned Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11. These new models feature larger, higher-quality screens, improved audio systems, and a more advanced AI assistant called Alexa+. According to the company, the upgrades are designed to make the devices more visually appealing, deliver clearer sound, and provide smarter, more personalized interactions for users.

The Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch display, while the Echo Show 11 steps up to a larger 11-inch screen. Both use advanced LCD technology that improves brightness, sharpness, and contrast. The new design reduces the layers between the touch sensors and the display itself, giving users clearer visuals from wider angles and making the screens easier to see in different lighting conditions. Even the newly introduced Echo Show 11 also includes a 13-megapixel wide-angle front camera, providing sharper video calls and better monitoring when used as part of a smart home security setup.

Meanwhile, sound quality has also been a big focus for the company in this redesign. Actually, both devices feature front-facing stereo speakers combined with custom woofers. The displays sit slightly elevated above the speaker base, a design that directs sound toward the listener for a more immersive experience. The result is clearer dialogue, deeper bass, and a room-filling spatial audio effect that makes these devices suitable not only for voice interactions but also for streaming music, movies, and video chats.

These redesigned Echo Show devices are powered by Amazon’s new AZ3 Pro chip, which improves microphone accuracy and reduces background noise. This allows Alexa+ to hear commands more clearly, even in louder environments. The assistant also takes a step beyond basic voice replies, offering suggestions, adapting to user habits, and handling smart home controls more smoothly.

The Echo Show 8 will sell for $179.99, while the larger Echo Show 11 is priced at $219.99. Pre-orders are already open, and the first units are scheduled to ship on November 12. Each device will come with Alexa+ built in from the start, giving buyers early access to the upgraded assistant as soon as they set up their display.

The development comes as Amazon continues to deal with controversies and financial challenges related to its hardware business. Financially, between 2017 and 2021, the company reportedly lost over $25 billion on its devices division, which includes Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, and other Alexa-powered gadgets. The devices and services unit has also seen job cuts, with about 100 positions eliminated in May 2025. Earlier this year, Amazon removed the ‘Do Not Send Voice Recordings’ feature from certain Echo devices, which had allowed some users to process voice commands locally rather than in the cloud. The company argues that the change was necessary to support its newer generative AI features, which require cloud-based processing.

