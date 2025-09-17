Donald Trump has signed an executive order giving TikTok another three months to continue operating in the United States, delaying the app’s potential ban until December 16. The extension was necessary because the previous deadline was set to expire on September 17, which would have forced TikTok to go offline for American users. This is the third time Trump has pushed back enforcement of the restrictions, which were first scheduled to take effect on January 19, one day before he returned to office.

Importantly, the move comes just as the Trump administration announced that a long-awaited deal with China has finally been reached to secure TikTok’s future in the US. Although the administration has not yet disclosed all of the terms, officials say the agreement centers on transferring control of TikTok’s US operations to an American-led investment group. That arrangement is expected to be finalized after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak directly by phone on September 19.

Notably, for a long time, China refused Washington’s demand that TikTok’s US assets be sold to an American-backed group. But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on September 16 that China changed its position after Trump made it clear he was ready to let the app be banned in the United States. Bessent explained that this warning, which Trump delivered during a late-night call with his negotiators after the first day of talks, turned out to be the key moment.

By April 2025, much of the deal was already in place, with an American investor group prepared to buy TikTok’s US assets. But talks stalled when Trump’s sweeping ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs went into effect, placing heavy restrictions on Chinese imports. Negotiations only restarted after the tariffs were reduced and discussions between Washington and Beijing picked up again. Even then, important issues still had to be resolved before a final framework could be reached.

US officials made clear that national security protections could not be compromised, while China had to decide whether it would approve the sale. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, both sides eventually found common ground that safeguarded American security interests while allowing TikTok to keep running in the country. The details of the agreement, including the names of the US investors set to take over TikTok’s American business, are expected to be revealed soon.

These developments become especially noteworthy when one considers how many people use TikTok in the United States. The app is reported to have around 170 million users in the country. Importantly, recent surveys show that support among US adults for a full ban of TikTok has declined – only about 34% now favour a ban, compared with around 50% in earlier years.

