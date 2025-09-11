Vimeo, a rare prominent competitor to Google’s YouTube, will be acquired by Italian technology company Bending Spoons in a cash deal worth $1.38 Billion. As part of the agreement, Vimeo shareholders will receive $7.85 per share in cash, which represents a 91% premium over the company’s 60-day volume-weighted average share price. Once the transaction is completed, Vimeo (which made its debut on the NASDAQ in 2021) will no longer be publicly traded and will instead become a privately held company under Bending Spoons’ ownership.

The deal has already received unanimous approval from Vimeo’s board of directors and now awaits shareholder consent as well as customary regulatory reviews. If all conditions are met, the transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

Vimeo went public in 2021 amid a rather muted market debut.

The video platform has off late, pivoted itself to focus on tools for creators, businesses, and organizations to produce, host, and share high-quality videos. Unlike other major consumer-focused platforms, Vimeo focuses on professional and creative use, offering features like video editing, customizable players, live streaming, and enterprise-level solutions. Its services are widely used for marketing, online courses, corporate communications, and other professional video applications.

Milan-based Bending Spoons is known for buying and growing digital platforms. Over the past few years, it has acquired several big names like Evernote, WeTransfer, Komoot, Issuu, and Brightcove. And now with Vimeo, the company has said it plans to take a long-term approach, keeping the platform under its ownership and driving new growth through strong investment.

According to Bending Spoons CEO Luca Ferrari, the acquisition will allow Vimeo to accelerate its development across self-service tools, over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, and enterprise solutions. Ferrari also highlighted plans to improve platform performance and reliability, while introducing AI-driven features to enhance the experience for both creators and business users. He described the move as a bold step to position Vimeo as a leader in professional video creation and distribution.

Financially, in Q2 2025, Vimeo reported revenue of $104.7 million, roughly flat compared to the prior year and slightly below analyst expectations. The company generated $6 million in net income and $18 million in free cash flow, showing improved profitability. Meanwhile, its enterprise segment grew 25%, mainly supported by new AI-driven features.

However, the Self-Serve segment experienced a decline in subscribers, and some enterprise customers also left, highlighting challenges in customer retention. Apart from these, the company has also faced several other challenges and controversies in recent years. Users in regions like the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) have reported that Vimeo’s search function was disabled, limiting access to videos and profiles. The platform has also faced criticism for slow and unresponsive customer support, disputes over the use of content for AI training, and legal battles related to copyright infringement.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →