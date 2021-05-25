We have all heard and experienced Vimeo. Perhaps the only stable and long-standing competitor to Google’s Youtube video streaming dominance on the internet, Vimeo has come a long way from being just a streaming platform to a multi-functional video powerhouse. And that notion only got further solidification, as the platform debuted on NASDAQ, to start getting traded as a public company. A coveted milestone for any company looking to become a long lasting name, and one that Vimeo has rightly earned.

“We’ve gone through a lot of change over the years. But what has never changed is our belief in the power of video. We put creators first, and put the power of professional-quality video in the hands of millions. We built an innovative software platform, a wildly creative community, and a strong and resilient business. I don’t think I’ll ever feel more proud of a group of people as I do today”, said Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud on the occassion.

However, investor reaction to the stock in initial trading was pretty muted. At the time of writing, the stock was trading at nearly $43 per share, almost 17% lower than initial price. In when-issued trading, the stock on Monday had closed at $52.08. At the current price, Vimeo has a market cap of about $8 billion. That, despite muted reaction, is still well above the $6Bn that it commanded in last private equity fundraise.

The fall in share price though could be temporary, largely driven by some major spending and investments on key M&A deals announced by the company. Vimeo has guided investors to being unprofitable for the balance of 2021.

According to data available through Yahoo!Finance, Vimeo posted 57% sales growth in the first quarter as companies continued to invest in professional video tools during the pandemic. First quarter adjusted operating profits clocked in at $1.8 million, marking the third straight quarter of being in the green for Vimeo.