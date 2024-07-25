For over a decade, Google Maps has held an uncontested dominance in the realm of online mapping. However, Apple Maps isn’t giving up, with Apple announcing a significant expansion of its mapping service, with the launch of Apple Maps as a public beta on the web.

It has taken Apple 12 years since the introduction of Apple Maps on the iPhone to make the service available on the web. This delay is notable given the rapid advancements and widespread adoption of Google Maps during the same period. Historically, Apple Maps has been synonymous with the Apple ecosystem, accessible exclusively through its devices. This limitation, coupled with initial shortcomings, hindered its widespread adoption. Now, the public beta is currently available only in English, with support for other languages to follow soon. Users can access Apple Maps on Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as on Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Apple has also stated that it will expand compatibility to more devices and browsers in the future, thus broadening its user base and offering a viable alternative to Google Maps for users on various platforms.

The web version of Apple Maps brings a host of features that users of the mobile app have come to appreciate. These include driving and walking directions, information about business hours, user reviews, and even the ability to order food directly from the map interface. While the web version does not yet include a “Street View” option, Apple is developing a similar feature called “Look Around” which will provide 360-degree panoramic views of locations. This is expected to enhance the user experience significantly and is a direct response to one of Google Maps’ most popular features.

Google Maps has been the go-to mapping service for many users due to its long-standing presence and extensive feature set. However, Apple Maps has been steadily improving over the years, often receiving favorable reviews in direct comparisons. The expansion to the web is a crucial step in positioning Apple Maps as a strong competitor. Users can now enjoy seamless integration and access to Apple Maps features directly from their browsers, without the need for an Apple device.

One of the significant advantages of the web version of Apple Maps is its integration capabilities for third-party developers. Developers using Apple’s MapKit JS tool can now link directly to Apple Maps on the web, providing their users with driving directions, detailed place information, and more. This integration is expected to enhance the functionality of various applications and websites, making Apple Maps a more attractive option for developers and end-users alike. Furthermore, Apple Maps has seen numerous enhancements since its initial release. Features like detailed city maps, multi-stop routing, cycling directions, electric vehicle routing, and offline navigation have been added over the years. The web version of Apple Maps includes most of these functionalities, with more features set to be introduced. The addition of the “Look Around” feature is particularly anticipated as it will provide a comprehensive view of locations, similar to Google’s “Street View.”

While Apple Maps is expanding its reach, it is not the only player aiming to challenge Google Maps. The Overture Maps Foundation, backed by industry giants such as Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom, is also developing a new digital map platform. This initiative aims to leverage high-quality data from multiple sources to create more reliable and up-to-date maps