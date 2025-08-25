Meta is reportedly preparing to launch a new set of wearable devices at its Connect Conference in September 2025. The lineup is expected to include Hypernova smart glasses, the company’s first pair with a built-in display, along with a gesture-controlled wristband, reports CNBC. Even the social media behemoth is also said to be readying an upgraded version of its voice-only smart glasses.

The Hypernova glasses are designed to bring digital information directly into a wearer’s line of sight, but without the sensory overload of fully immersive AR. According to the report, the right lens will house a hidden mini-display, providing a 20-degree field of view where users can see notifications, text alerts, and small apps. It gives users easy access to information while still letting them see their surroundings normally.

The latest report suggests that Hypernova will cost about $800, which is lower than the earlier estimates of more than $1,000. This clearly places the device within reach of a wider consumer base and may help the Mark Zuckerberg-led company to gain traction against competitors like Apple and Google.

Along with the glasses, the company also plans to introduce a neural wristband. This device uses muscle signals in the arm to detect small hand movements, allowing users to control the glasses with subtle gestures like finger pinches. The technology comes from CTRL Labs (a company Meta acquired in 2019).

This comes as the company recently revealed that its Reality Labs division is working on a gesture-controlled wristband that lets users interact with computers using hand and finger movements without physically touching any device. The prototype relies on a technique called surface electromyography (sEMG), which detects electrical signals in the forearm muscles when a person intends to move their fingers or hand, even if no movement actually occurs. These signals are then translated into digital commands, enabling functions like moving a cursor, clicking, swiping, or even typing in the air.

At the same time, the social media giant is also expected to show off the third generation of its Ray-Ban smart glasses. These will keep their voice-only functions but will add touch controls, giving users more options for interaction. The company is continuing its partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley. Even the company is reportedly planning to encourage developers to build new apps for the glasses, with a focus on AI tools, so that the devices have strong software support when they launch.

The latest development becomes significant as it comes when Meta’s Reality Labs division is facing significant challenges, including massive financial losses and recent restructuring efforts. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the division reported an operating loss of $4.2 billion, bringing its total losses since 2020 to over $60 billion. Also in April 2025, the company reportedly initiated a new round of layoffs within its Reality Labs division, mainly affecting the Oculus Studios and Supernatural teams.