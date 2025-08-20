Zoom has confirmed that its video conferencing app will soon stop supporting devices running iOS 13 and iOS 14. The company stated in the release notes for its latest update, Zoom version 6.5.10, that this will be the last version available for those operating systems. From the next update onward, the app will require iOS 15 or later to work. For iPhone and iPad users, this change does not necessarily mean replacing their hardware. Apple has already ensured that all devices capable of running iOS 13 and iOS 14 can also be upgraded to iOS 15. This means that models as far back as the iPhone 6s and the first-generation iPhone SE, as well as any iPad that can already run iPadOS 13, remain supported.

However, those who have avoided updating their devices (either by choice or because of restrictions set by IT administrators in workplaces or schools) will now need to install the newer software to continue accessing Zoom updates. At the same time, the company also noted that the latest update marks the final planned release to support Android 8.0 and 8.1. Starting with next month’s update, Android users will need to upgrade their devices to at least Android 9.0 or later in order to keep receiving Zoom app updates.

For users still on iOS 13, iOS 14, or Android 8, Zoom will not stop working immediately. The app’s current version will remain functional, but without updates, it will miss out on new features and improvements, and over time, the lack of compatibility may affect performance or security.

The company’s decision is part of a bigger pattern happening across the tech industry. As fewer people continue using older operating systems, many app developers are choosing to stop supporting them. Keeping an app working on outdated software makes development more complicated, slows down progress, and creates challenges when trying to add new features or improve security. Therefore, by focusing only on newer systems (in this case, like iOS 15 and Android 9), Zoom will be able to streamline its app, boost performance, and integrate modern features (including AI-based tools) more easily.

Actually, in recent times, the company has been aggressively expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to strengthen its platform and stay competitive with rivals like Microsoft and Google. Its Zoom AI Companion (an assistant that can summarize meetings, draft messages, and provide real-time support) now integrates with 16 third-party applications, including ServiceNow, Jira, Asana, and Box. This integration streamlines workflows and allows users to complete tasks without leaving Zoom. The company also reported that monthly active users of its AI Companion grew by nearly 40% in just one quarter, driven largely by strong adoption among enterprise customers.

Financially, the company reported $1.175 billion in revenue for Q1 FY2026 (a 3% year-over-year increase) and generated $418 million in share buybacks during the quarter. But despite steady growth and stronger enterprise adoption, the firm pointed to macroeconomic pressures and rising costs from its AI investments, with its non-GAAP operating margin slipping to 39.8% compared to prior quarters.