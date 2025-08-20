Google has finally launched its latest foldable phone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, at its ‘Made by Google’ event on August 20. The device is priced at $1,799 in the United States. According to the company, it is the toughest, smartest, and most advanced foldable phone it has made yet. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available for pre-order immediately, with sales starting on October 9. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will compete mainly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is the most popular foldable on the market. It will also face Chinese rivals like the OnePlus Open 2 and Honor Magic V3.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold introduces several major upgrades over its predecessor, especially a tougher hinge design and the distinction of being the first foldable device with an IP68 rating (meaning it is resistant to both water and dust). Actually, foldable phones have long struggled with dust entering the hinge and affecting the inner screen crease, but Google claims that the new hinge is more compact, gearless, and able to withstand twice as many folds as before.

The latest foldable device features a 6.4-inch cover display and a larger 8-inch inner OLED screen, both capable of reaching brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits. With slimmer bezels and reduced creasing, the new design promises a sharper, more refined viewing experience, whether the phone is folded or unfolded. The phone is powered by Google’s new Tensor G5 chip, which is manufactured on a 3-nanometer process by TSMC. It is paired with 16GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 1TB.

Meanwhile, the phone’s battery has a capacity of 5,015mAh and supports 30W wired charging as well as the latest Qi2 magnetic wireless charging standard. The Sundar Pichai-led company has also introduced new Pixelsnap accessories that work with this wireless system, designed specifically to enhance the Fold’s usability.

“This phone has our biggest battery on a foldable device yet, with a battery life of up to 30+ hours. When you do need a quick charge, faster wired charging gets you to 50% battery in just 30 minutes,” the company said.

Considering the current trend of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into smartphones, Google has also made AI a central focus of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The phone includes features like Magic Cue, which provides live, context-aware suggestions during conversations, making interactions more seamless and useful. It also supports real-time translation, an AI-assisted journaling app that can generate prompts, and enhanced camera tools that guide users to capture better shots.

More importantly, all of these AI-based capabilities run directly on the device (since it is powered by the upgraded Tensor G5 processor), which reduces dependence on cloud services and ensures faster, more secure performance. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be offered in Moonstone and Jade colour options. In the United States, it starts at $1,799. In Europe, the starting price is €1,899, and in India, the 256GB model is priced at ₹172,999.