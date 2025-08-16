Google is reportedly testing a new Android feature called ‘Calling Cards’ that lets users customize how a contact’s screen looks when they call. Instead of the usual small profile picture, the feature replaces the standard call interface with a full-screen background image and custom text for the caller’s name, reports 9to5google. Currently, it is only available to certain beta testers using the Google Phone app version 188 beta and the Contacts app version 4.61.

Calling Cards clearly give users more control over the visual style of incoming calls. A background image can be selected from the device’s gallery, camera, or Google Photos, and its position can be adjusted to fit the screen. The contact’s name can be customized with different font styles and colours. According to the report, options include bright tones like Vivid Cyan and Autumn Orange, as well as more casual shades like Navy. A ‘Smart Colour’ mode is also available, which automatically chooses a text colour that complements the selected background image.

Notably, the feature is appearing gradually through server-side updates, so not everyone with the right app versions will see it yet. The report suggests that some beta users have seen a message in the Contacts app stating ‘Try adding a calling card’, while others have noticed a ‘Get started’ option in the Phone app, along with a section displaying which contacts already have cards assigned.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that Google’s implementation takes a different approach compared to Apple’s ‘Contact Posters’ introduced in iOS 17. On Apple devices, people can design how they appear on someone else’s screen when calling, meaning the caller controls their own display. In contrast, Google’s Calling Cards let users decide only how their contacts appear on their own devices. Users cannot create a card for themselves that will show on someone else’s phone.

For now, Calling Cards are still in testing and limited to a small group of users. The tech titan has not confirmed when or if the feature will roll out to everyone, but if it proves popular, it could become a regular part of the Android calling experience, adding a more personal and visually rich touch to incoming calls. However, despite this advancement, there are concerns that manually creating cards for many contacts may be impractical. In the past, older Google services, like Google+, automatically updated profile photos across devices, making the process easier.