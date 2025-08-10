SpaceX’s Crew-10 astronauts have returned to Earth after spending almost five months on the International Space Station (ISS). Their spacecraft, Crew Dragon Endurance, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 11:33 am ET on August 9. This was NASA’s first Pacific splashdown in 50 years. Their return began with undocking from the ISS at 6:15 pm ET on August 8. The Crew Dragon then performed a series of manoeuvres to position itself for re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

As the capsule descended, its heat shield protected it from intense temperatures, and parachutes deployed to slow it down for a safe landing. The decision to land in the Pacific was made to avoid risks from debris and busy shipping routes found near other splashdown zones.

The mission’s crew consisted of NASA commander Anne McClain, pilot Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi from JAXA, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov from Roscosmos. They launched from Florida on March 14, 2025, and arrived at the ISS two days later. Their arrival also enabled the long-delayed return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who had been stranded on the station for over nine months due to issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Meanwhile, over the course of their stay, the Crew-10 astronauts orbited Earth thousands of times while carrying out more than 200 scientific experiments. These included studies on the effects of microgravity on human eyesight, radiation’s impact on DNA, and methods for growing crops in space. The research is expected to help prepare for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Along with research and experiments, the Crew-10 team also carried out essential maintenance on the station. On May 1, McClain and Ayers conducted a spacewalk to move a communications antenna and begin installing hardware for new solar arrays. Such upgrades are part of NASA’s long-term plan to keep the station operational and ready for future international missions. The crew also engaged in public outreach, speaking with students on Earth to share their experiences in space.

The Crew-10 team’s departure comes just a week after their replacements, the Crew-11 astronauts, arrived at the ISS. This new crew consists of NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. They are scheduled to spend roughly six months aboard the station, carrying out a mix of scientific experiments and routine maintenance. The arrival of Crew-11 continues the uninterrupted human presence on the ISS that began on October 31, 2000, though NASA and its partners plan to retire the orbiting laboratory before the end of the decade.