Google has launched a new feature called ‘Guided Learning’ in its Gemini AI chatbot app. It is designed to help students learn through simple and interactive conversations. Instead of giving direct answers, the tool guides users step-by-step through problems, asking follow-up questions and offering explanations along the way. The feature is available globally starting this week. Importantly, the tool directly competes with ChatGPT’s Study Mode, which OpenAI introduced in July 2025.

The main goal of Guided Learning is to support students in understanding concepts deeply, rather than just providing them with the correct answers. When a user asks a question (like how to solve a math equation or understand a scientific principle), Gemini breaks down the problem into smaller steps. It asks the student questions along the way, checks for understanding, and gradually builds toward the final answer. Even to make the experience more practical, Gemini also adds visuals and multimedia. Depending on the topic, it can include diagrams, charts, or even short YouTube videos to help explain the material.

“Whether you’re preparing for an exam about enzymes, starting the first draft of a paper on the importance of bee populations in supporting our food systems, or exploring your passion for photography, Guided Learning is a collaborative thinking partner that helps you get it, each step of the way,” the search giant said.

In addition to this new feature, the Sundar Pichai-led company has also introduced several other study tools as part of its education-focused updates. Students can now create custom Flashcards, Study Guides, and Practice Quizzes directly from their class notes, uploaded documents, or test results. These tools are designed to help students prepare for exams and review material more effectively using AI.

The tech giant is also offering students in select countries a free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced (formerly known as Google One AI Premium). This includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, advanced research tools, the NotebookLM learning assistant, Veo for AI video creation, and 2 TB of cloud storage. The free subscription is available to eligible students in the United States, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and Brazil.

As part of its long-term plan, the company has also announced a $1 billion investment in AI education in the US through its new AI for Education Accelerator program. This initiative will offer free AI training and career certification to all college students in the country. The development comes at a time when many experts are raising concerns about the growing dependency on AI tools like Gemini and ChatGPT in education. They believe that such dependence can lead to ‘cognitive offloading’, where users increasingly rely on AI for thinking tasks. Studies show this may weaken critical thinking, creativity, and reasoning skills in students.